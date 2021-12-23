ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still Life by Meredith Davies Hadaway

By Meredith Davies Hadaway
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small boat nods on its lines. dirt. In sunlight, diamonds. Meredith Davies Hadaway is the author of three poetry...

