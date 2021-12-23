MPS Foundation awards grants to help educators

The Mustang Education Center houses a half-day prekindergarten program for 3 to 4-year-olds and an Alternative Education Program for high school students. For each of the last eight years, MEC has applied for and received grant funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council to provide arts instruction to its high school students. Just after Thanksgiving Break, school Principal Daryl Williamson received…
The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Craven County Partners In Education to fund the International Paper Literacy Grant available to all Craven County schools. This grant is just one example of International Paper’s commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. The company is committed to addressing critical community needs where our employees live and work.
The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will award 64 grants to SB Unified teachers totaling $100,000 to help meet the needs of their students. Since 2018, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation has offered SB Unified teachers grants between $250 to $5,000 to promote innovative teaching and purchase classroom supplies. With this grant cycle completed, SBEF has awarded approximately $375,000 in funding to teachers over the past four years.
WATAUGA — The Watauga Education Foundation is celebrating creativity and innovation in the classroom with the awarding of the 2021 Classroom Grants. Earlier this November, WEF board members surprised grant recipients in all nine of the Watauga district schools, with the official awards ceremony taking place at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.
The nine school food banks in the College Station school district received a year-end gift from the College Station Education Foundation with more than $1,000 in grant funding. The CSISD Education Foundation presented a $15,000 check to the school district to be distributed among Chrissy’s Closet and the nine food...
The Berks County Community Foundation has appointed Kim Sheffer as the organizations Lifelong Learning Program Associate, managing the Community Foundation’s funds that offer scholarships and education grants. Most of Berks County Community Foundation’s scholarships accept applications from January 1 until March 15 at http://bccf.link/scholarships. Email Kim at kims@bccf.org.
OSPREY — The Gulf Coast Community Foundation recently awarded a $62,500 grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to help fund the creation of a new Nature Interpreter position and program. Supporting the foundation's Climate Change and Environmental Quality priority, the Nature Interpretation program will provide equitable...
(KNSI) – This fall the Sartell – St. Stephen Education Foundation opened up the granting cycle to allow district staff the opportunity to have an immediate impact in their classrooms. This allowed the staff to be responsive to the student’s needs in their current classes. The grants include:
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded Christiansburg Institute, Inc. (CI, Inc.) a grant of $100,000. The successful grant proposal, titled ‘The School Has Gone to the People: Increasing Community Interaction with Christiansburg Institute Museum & Archives has been awarded as a part of the Foundation’s ‘Community-Based Archives’ grant program.
The U.S. Department of Education — through its Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) STEM and Articulation Program — has awarded Santa Monica College (SMC) a five-year grant totaling nearly $5 million dollars ($4,944,951) specifically for its Engage, Succeed, and Advance in STEM (ESA-STEM) project. Through this grant, SMC will serve Hispanic and lower-income students majoring in STEM by providing outreach events, STEM Makerspace programming, establishing an application-based program called “Maximizing Achievement in STEM” — “MÁS” in short (for “more” in Spanish) — for underrepresented STEM students, among other activities.
Ballston Spa schools were among the community organizations that were recently selected to receive funding from the GLOBALFOUNDRIES-Town of Malta Foundation as they announced their awards for 2021. The grant awards included $19,000 for several Ballston Spa Central School District projects and programs. (Photo provided)
RALEIGH — SECU Foundation is once again working with EducationNC, this time awarding a $40,000 grant to assist the nonprofit with a project designed to promote dialogue and encourage the sharing of ideas and best practices across the state. Through the year-long initiative, EdNC plans to gather information from...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week announced $182 million in new grant awards to 30 school districts, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit organizations across the United States as part of the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program. These grants will support local efforts to develop, implement, and take to scale entrepreneurial and evidence-based projects that have the potential to improve academic achievement for underserved students.
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) announced $10,000 was recently awarded to the Maryland Horse Industry Foundation to be used for a work experience program, the returning of the Maryland Thoroughbred career program, and continued promotion of Marylandhorse.com. The Maryland Horse Foundation was chartered...
MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER Maine and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., are awarding six area nonprofit organizations community grants. The grants address food insecurity, mental health, and the well-being of children and adolescents throughout Maine. Among the grant recipients are:. Western Maine Community...
SOUTH CENTRAL Kansas Community Foundation awards grant to Smoky Hills PBS. The South Central Kansas Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS with a grant for $1,900 to support the station’s Literacy Leadership Program. The Literacy Leadership Program of Smoky Hills PBS is an effort to engage and inspire...
Flint, MI–The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted a total of $253,250 to repair and improve parking lots and other infrastructure for Flint’s three Help Centers. The Help Centers, located at Bethel United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church and Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, have operated weekly since 2016, distributing food, water and other needed items to residents.
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Community Foundation Board of Directors and staff recently announced recipients of the foundation’s final grant cycle of 2021 totaling $513,774. This includes the largest grant ever awarded by the foundation. The grants were funded through a number of foundation funds and provide...
Contra Costa Health Services’ (CCHS) Public Health Nursing Car Seat Project has received a $90,300 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to aid its efforts helping parents and caregivers keep children safe in cars. The grant funds a child...
Pioneer Bluffs is continuing to expand its educational offerings to visitors. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Director Lynn Smith discussed new interpretive signage coming to the property courtesy of a grant from the MFA Oil Foundation. The signage will provide educational information on plants, wildlife and the outdoors in general according to Smith.
