MPS Foundation awards grants to help educators

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentennial Elementary teachers Janette Simmons and Ryan Smith were awarded $1,335 to have...

theyukonreview.com

Mustang Education Center awarded $2,500 grant for new program

The Mustang Education Center houses a half-day prekindergarten program for 3 to 4-year-olds and an Alternative Education Program for high school students. For each of the last eight years, MEC has applied for and received grant funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council to provide arts instruction to its high school students. Just after Thanksgiving Break, school Principal Daryl Williamson received…
newbernnow.com

International Paper Foundation Awards $5,000 Literacy Grant to Craven PIE

The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Craven County Partners In Education to fund the International Paper Literacy Grant available to all Craven County schools. This grant is just one example of International Paper’s commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. The company is committed to addressing critical community needs where our employees live and work.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Awards Over $100,000 to SB Unified Teachers

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation will award 64 grants to SB Unified teachers totaling $100,000 to help meet the needs of their students. Since 2018, the Santa Barbara Education Foundation has offered SB Unified teachers grants between $250 to $5,000 to promote innovative teaching and purchase classroom supplies. With this grant cycle completed, SBEF has awarded approximately $375,000 in funding to teachers over the past four years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Watauga Democrat

Watauga Ed Foundation awards grants to teachers for classroom projects

WATAUGA — The Watauga Education Foundation is celebrating creativity and innovation in the classroom with the awarding of the 2021 Classroom Grants. Earlier this November, WEF board members surprised grant recipients in all nine of the Watauga district schools, with the official awards ceremony taking place at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.
Bryan College Station Eagle

CSISD school food banks receive thousands of dollars from Education Foundation grants

The nine school food banks in the College Station school district received a year-end gift from the College Station Education Foundation with more than $1,000 in grant funding. The CSISD Education Foundation presented a $15,000 check to the school district to be distributed among Chrissy’s Closet and the nine food...
Berks Weekly

Community Foundation adds team member to manage scholarships and education grants

The Berks County Community Foundation has appointed Kim Sheffer as the organizations Lifelong Learning Program Associate, managing the Community Foundation’s funds that offer scholarships and education grants. Most of Berks County Community Foundation’s scholarships accept applications from January 1 until March 15 at http://bccf.link/scholarships. Email Kim at kims@bccf.org.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
knsiradio.com

The Sartell – St. Stephen Education Foundation Awards $24,000 in Grants!

(KNSI) – This fall the Sartell – St. Stephen Education Foundation opened up the granting cycle to allow district staff the opportunity to have an immediate impact in their classrooms. This allowed the staff to be responsive to the student’s needs in their current classes. The grants include:
SARTELL, MN
NBC12

Andrew W. Mellon Foundation awards Christiansburg Institute, Inc. $100,000 grant

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded Christiansburg Institute, Inc. (CI, Inc.) a grant of $100,000. The successful grant proposal, titled ‘The School Has Gone to the People: Increasing Community Interaction with Christiansburg Institute Museum & Archives has been awarded as a part of the Foundation’s ‘Community-Based Archives’ grant program.
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMC Awarded $5 Million Grant by U.S. Department of Education to Advance STEM Outreach & Education

The U.S. Department of Education — through its Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) STEM and Articulation Program — has awarded Santa Monica College (SMC) a five-year grant totaling nearly $5 million dollars ($4,944,951) specifically for its Engage, Succeed, and Advance in STEM (ESA-STEM) project. Through this grant, SMC will serve Hispanic and lower-income students majoring in STEM by providing outreach events, STEM Makerspace programming, establishing an application-based program called “Maximizing Achievement in STEM” — “MÁS” in short (for “more” in Spanish) — for underrepresented STEM students, among other activities.
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: Ballston Spa Schools awarded GLOBALFOUNDRIES-Town of Malta Foundation Grants

Ballston Spa schools were among the community organizations that were recently selected to receive funding from the GLOBALFOUNDRIES-Town of Malta Foundation as they announced their awards for 2021. The grant awards included $19,000 for several Ballston Spa Central School District projects and programs. (Photo provided)
richmondobserver

EducationNC awarded $40,000 SECU Foundation grant for statewide communications initiative

RALEIGH — SECU Foundation is once again working with EducationNC, this time awarding a $40,000 grant to assist the nonprofit with a project designed to promote dialogue and encourage the sharing of ideas and best practices across the state. Through the year-long initiative, EdNC plans to gather information from...
MyChesCo

$182 Million in Education Innovation and Research Grants Awarded

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week announced $182 million in new grant awards to 30 school districts, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit organizations across the United States as part of the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program. These grants will support local efforts to develop, implement, and take to scale entrepreneurial and evidence-based projects that have the potential to improve academic achievement for underserved students.
kiowacountysignal.com

South Central Kansas Community Foundation awards grant to Smoky Hills PBS

SOUTH CENTRAL Kansas Community Foundation awards grant to Smoky Hills PBS. The South Central Kansas Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS with a grant for $1,900 to support the station’s Literacy Leadership Program. The Literacy Leadership Program of Smoky Hills PBS is an effort to engage and inspire...
Flint Beat

Mott Foundation grants more than $250k to support Flint Help Centers

Flint, MI–The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted a total of $253,250 to repair and improve parking lots and other infrastructure for Flint’s three Help Centers. The Help Centers, located at Bethel United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church and Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, have operated weekly since 2016, distributing food, water and other needed items to residents.
The Richmond Standard

CCHS awarded grant for child safety seat education program

Contra Costa Health Services’ (CCHS) Public Health Nursing Car Seat Project has received a $90,300 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to aid its efforts helping parents and caregivers keep children safe in cars. The grant funds a child...
KVOE

MFA Oil Foundation awards grant to Pioneer Bluffs to increase educational offerings to visitors in new year

Pioneer Bluffs is continuing to expand its educational offerings to visitors. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Director Lynn Smith discussed new interpretive signage coming to the property courtesy of a grant from the MFA Oil Foundation. The signage will provide educational information on plants, wildlife and the outdoors in general according to Smith.
EMPORIA, KS

