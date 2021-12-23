MPS Foundation awards grants to help educators

The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Craven County Partners In Education to fund the International Paper Literacy Grant available to all Craven County schools. This grant is just one example of International Paper’s commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. The company is committed to addressing critical community needs where our employees live and work.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO