Data Scraping Google Search Results Using Python and Scrapy

Web development is an Art. The success of your business more or less depends on the efficiency of your website. Thus, it’s essential to wisely choose the components or tools used for its development. Angular and React are the two most important and famous names in the JavaScript Ecosystem. These are the Front End development frameworks that present developers with many unmatchable advantages. Both of them provide the developer an edge over the essential coding practices and get you to the market significantly faster. There are different expectations from different strata of users from these languages. For instance, organizations and businesses are curious about the framework that might aid the development of an application that functions seamlessly, is feature-rich, and has a hassle-free and superior user experience. On the other hand, the developers want to know which language offers ease of learning, has a higher demand, and can lead to career growth. Usually, numbers don’t lie. If we talk about stats, the developers swear by the figures provided by StackOverflow. If given a choice, the developer would end up choosing React. It is a very close call. The essential features of these frameworks are listed below to help you with the best decision for your project.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO