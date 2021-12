On at least three occasions on stage this year when Lucy Dacus would launch into one of her highly personal songs, like, say “Thumbs” or “Please Stay” off her critically acclaimed album Home Video, she’d straight-up start to cry. “Yeah, there were maybe three shows on this past tour where it just really got to me and I fucking cried like a baby,” Dacus admits over Zoom of how impactful it was to play such personal material for her fans. “I don’t know if people really noticed me crying,” she says before pausing and adding, “well, yeah, there was one show where people really noticed.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO