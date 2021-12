BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travelers across the world faced a holiday full of flight delays and cancellations over the weekend as airlines faced COVID-driven crew shortages during one of the busiest travel times of the year. The weekend saw more than 3,000 flights canceled across the U.S., with hundreds cancelled on Monday, according to Flight Aware. Delta, United and JetBlue made up the majority of disrupted flights. “Our flight was yesterday morning,” Kelly, traveler said. “Every year we fly on Christmas day… and it was cancelled.” Kelly is one of thousands of travelers hoping to make it to their family for Christmas this year. Delta, United...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO