ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

MIT Licensed Software: Fashionable Or Dead

By rndhouse, Complex Systems.
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MIT License is broken, but it doesn’t play out well over the long term. The only options...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
InfoQ.com

MIT Researchers Investigate Deep Learning's Computational Burden

A team of researchers from MIT, Yonsei University, and University of Brasilia have launched a new website, Computer Progress, which analyzes the computational burden from over 1,000 deep learning research papers. Data from the site show that computational burden is growing faster than the expected rate, suggesting that algorithms still have room for improvement.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
scitechdaily.com

Iconic Video Games: MIT Spinout Harmonix Keeps Innovating, With Lasting Impact

The MIT spinout has been releasing iconic video games for more than 25 years. Every holiday season, a popular new video game causes a disproportionate amount of hype, anticipation, and last-minute shopping. But few of those games offer an entirely new way to play. Even fewer have ripple effects that reach far beyond the gaming universe.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

5 Web Design Mistakes to Watch out for in 2022

A professional website is one of the most important requirements for startups and new businesses looking for more leads and quick conversions. Many marketers, however, can't offer this through their websites. The last thing you would want to be guilty of is web design mistakes that they tend to ignore. To prevent that, we have listed down some of the major web-design mistakes that you should definitely watch out for in 2022. The next big web design mistake is the absence of a contact form on your site.
CELL PHONES
mit.edu

The Top MIT SMR Articles of 2021

In December 2020, the first highly anticipated doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrived, sparking hope that 2021 might bring a fresh new start less burdened by the pandemic. Since January, the world has made huge strides in managing the pandemic — but coronavirus variants have advanced as well. Thanks to the delta variant, the Great Office Return expected in September seemed to peter out before it began, landing us at the end of another year characterized by constant adjustment, reorientation, and shifting plans.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit License#Software#New Technologies#Innovation#Mit
HackerNoon

The Best Data Science Applications and Tools to Manage a Quantitative Hedge Fund

Modern-day hedge fund management is precisely data-driven, uses information and AI as the fuel to process the entire buy and sell operation in trading. The better the data indication, the possibility of profitability increases. The fund managers use data science, AI and Machine Learning to implement clear and compelling analytical decisions based on the collected data about the market rather than exerting a random judgment. The following article will discuss some essential data science practices and tools to implement in a hedge fund and start driving on the road toward profitability.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Do's and Don’ts to Manage Remote React Native Developers

The Covid-19 pandemic pandemic will pass, but remote work is here to stay. With the structural shift in workplaces, hiring remote developers or teams has become a standardized approach in the IT industry. This blog shares a few dos and don’ts for managing remote React Native developers to make your project management easier and get the desired results. The more the React Native developer knows, the more effective and productive they can be, says the author of the blog. For example, an incentive system to add extra motivation to your team can help develop the team.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022

Among the most significant Fintech and digital banking innovations are new platforms of Decentralized Finance, mobile-first solutions, and biometrics. Despite apparent benefits like faster pace of innovation, higher transparency, more efficiency, and lower cost cross-border payments, these trends still bring various risks, volume shifts, and market manipulations.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

You Don't Need a Fancy PC for Data Science: Use These Cloud Platforms!

You don’t need a fancy PC to get started with data science and machine learning. Almost all cloud platforms use some kind of Jupyter-like notebooks and you can run all your code in cloud-based notebooks without even worrying about setting up an environment locally. In this blog post, I am going to share 5 ways you can do data science in the cloud. Each of these platforms allow you to do this completely for free and they each work really well. The 2 biggest upsides of using cloud platforms for data science are speed of set up and collaboration.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
HackerNoon

The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development

At the end of 2021, digital transformation and the need to modernize business applications is hardly new. Legacy applications are still in use by a huge number of organizations. Many CFOs are reluctant about modernizing and don’t want to rush into it. The spread of technological innovations is hampered by the human factor also known as chain of command latency. So what does it take to get a CFO on board with an app modernization project? Here are a few tips for “selling” an. app modernization initiative to your CFO.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes

Software Quality in Agile is an evolving trait that gets perfected through iterations. Embedding quality attributes upfront instead of letting them emerge through iterations might slow you down and become counterproductive. Non-functional requirements should be perfected as part of the iterative discovery process that's intrinsic of Agile methodologies.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites

Developers are people who tend to follow the latest tech news very carefully. They have to stay up to date to remain competitive and sustain their expertise. In this overview, we have compiled a list of popular sites, as well as JS blogs that are worth reading and keeping under the belt. We start from the sites full of IT information: Stack Overflow, HackerNoon, Stack Weekly Weekly and HackerNoons. The list is also a good place to find an outsource developer for your project.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Tutorial: Build AdonisJS API to store your Raspberry Pi Temperature

AdonisJS is a Node.js framework that is used to create RESTful APIs and full-stack web applications. We will use this framework to build a simple API that will collect the data from the sensors and store it in a Postgres database. The ORL is called LucidM and we will be using an Active Record ORM, Migrations, and Lists, and Seeds, to create an Active Query Query. This tutorial is based on the same framework as Laravel.
COMPUTERS
The Press

TimeValue Software

FUNDINGO TEAMS UP WITH TVALUE TO EXPAND FINANCIAL CAPABILITIES WITHIN THE LENDING INDUSTRY. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundingo is pleased to announce new integration capabilities with TValue, the flagship product of TimeValue Software, Inc., allowing businesses using Salesforce within the alternative lending industry to make calculating and projecting cash flows easier and faster.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Research: The Misconfiguration of Real Time Databases in Mobile App Development

Check Point Research (CPR) recently discovered that in the last few months, many application developers put their data and users’ data at risk. In some cases, this type of misuse only affects the users, however, the developers were also left vulnerable. The misconfiguration of real-time databases is not new, but to our surprise, the scope of the issue is still far too broad and affects millions of users. All our researchers had to do was attempt to access the data, there was nothing in place to stop the unauthorized access from being processed.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide

Many SaaS startups offer their service at a discount to customers that are part of an incubator or accelerator which has become known as a startup program. A startup program is your chance to catch the next wave of large businesses early and to grow with them. This guide outlines the steps how you can build your own startup program to promote your product to potential customers as well as potential incubators. The next step is to build a dedicated landing page to promote the startup program. This helps you to capture incubator leads from potential customers already interested in using your product.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

5 Stats To Consider Before Building Your Web-based Product

Nearly half of users (47%) anticipate websites to load in under two seconds. Each year, slow-loading websites cost their owners $3.0 billion in revenue. 69.6 percent of worldwide digital marketing revenue comes from mobile ads. Almost 90% of individuals believe that a website's mobile version should be as excellent as or better than the desktop version. If a website takes longer than 2 seconds to load, users are more likely to close it or move their focus. 88 percent of businesses have made mobile marketing a part of their overall marketing plan.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

5 Best Practices to Follow for Node.js Development

Node.js can do wonders in real-time web apps, but things could be unmanageable once you get beyond the basics. The ‘separation of concerns’ programming principle means that you’ll have different modules for addressing various concerns in an application. Don’t forget to minimize the front-end HTML, CSS and JavaScript code being served. Use the Express.js framework to make setting up Gzip compression extremely easy? Yes, use the [compression] middleware.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Deploy Apps to a Local K3d Cluster

Containerized applications offer a lightweight, portable, and executable package that includes all the necessary code, runtimes, and dependencies. This has led to creating applications that can be virtually deployed in any supported environment. Let’s create a simple web server that will serve static web pages using Go and utilize it for creating a containerized image. We will be using the net/http module to power our server and serve the HTML files in the “content” folder. All the examples in this post are based on a Windows environment with VSCode as the IDE and the terminal.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Upgrade a Laravel App to the Latest Version

A step-by-step guide of how to upgrade a laravel application to the latest version. The guide is written when the application is of version 8.33 and PHP 8.0. It's important to check on both of them when trying to make an upgrade. There may be a few files that need to be updated that have not been listed on this guide please don't forget to read the upgrade documentation that is available on the official lararvel website. You need to quickly update these changes then copy and paste the latest files of the code.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools

Can you believe it’s been over two years since the global pandemic shook up the way we work? The beginning was tough, but now, with the end of 2021 right around the corner, we are already used to remote working environments and expect the market to catch up with “the new normal.” The demand for innovation and collaboration improvements for remote teams (and dev teams in particular) is probably one of the strongest trends we can currently observe in the industry. In this short post I rounded up 5 relatively new dev tools that have recently been on my radar and I believe have the potential to improve our daily workflows.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

899
Followers
10K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy