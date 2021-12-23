NFT DeFi: NFT Lending, Renting, and Staking

This year has been an exciting year for crypto investors who have seen Bitcoin witness two all time highs. And in the crypto side of the metaverse we’ve also seen the rise of virtual gaming worlds such as Sandbox and Axie Infinity which have also been top performers. While mainstream coverage of crypto currencies has focused on Bitcoin, the best performing currencies that you should consider for your portfolio mirror the maturation of the crypto market in 2021. Bitcoin (BTC) has been volatile to say the least but it’s been backed up by some strong fundamentals which underscore why many investors believe it may top $100,000 in 2022.

