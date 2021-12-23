ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Mississippi Soybean Production Continues Ascent

By Nathan Gregory, Mississippi State University
agfax.com
 3 days ago

An improved price environment for soybeans pushed the crop’s value of production to near record highs in Mississippi in 2021. Soybean production grew about 25% from $1.2 billion in 2020 to $1.49 billion this year. It is Mississippi’s second largest agricultural commodity for the second straight year and by far the...

agfax.com

agfax.com

Arkansas: 2022 Crop Enterprise Budgets Now Available Online

The 2022 crop enterprise budgets from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture are now available online here. The budgets, a set of planning tools popular with farmers, consultants and other agriculture industry professionals, help producers estimate inputs costs and potential profits for row crops, field crops and other commodities. They are developed and refined by agricultural economists with the Division of Agriculture.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Not Seeing Much Movement

Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher, beans are narrowly mixed and wheat is narrowly mixed. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade holding the upper end of the range heading toward the Christmas break. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year. Basis has shown signs of softness short term with fall field nearly wrapped up and a quieter export wire in recent days.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Illinois Corn, Soybeans: 2022 Break-Even Prices

Break-even prices to cover total costs for 2022 are projected at $4.73 per bushel for corn and $11.06 per bushel for soybeans. Compared to historical levels, these break-even prices are very high. While current fall bids are above break-even levels, the high break-even levels present risks in 2022. Background. As...
AGRICULTURE
KNOX News Radio

Groups to combine to build new Casselton soybean plant

Project developers say a deal has been finalized for construction of a soybean processing plant in eastern North Dakota that has been in the works for two years. Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises, Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors announced today (Wed) that they have formed a joint venture, North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, that will own and operate the plant.
CASSELTON, ND
State
Mississippi State
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Further Gains May Be Difficult

The stock market rebound, along with other commodities, spilled over into the livestock complex. Traders made a huge adjustment prior to the reports to be released Thursday. Cash was not supportive to cattle and cutouts were not supportive to hogs. Cattle: Lower Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $195.73 -$0.94*. Hogs: Steady...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Prices Rise, but at Slower Rate

Retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the second week of December 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. There are signs, however, that the climb may be slowing somewhat. Only three of the eight major fertilizers showed a significant move higher; DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Generally Higher

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 16 to 18 cents higher; wheat futures are flat to 10 cents higher. The U.S. stock market is firmer with the Dow up 150 points. The U.S. Dollar Index is 40 lower. Interest rate products are firmer. Energies are firmer with crude up .80. Livestock trade is firmer. Precious metals are firmer with gold up 9.00.
AGRICULTURE
#Soybeans#Row Crop#Msu Extension
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans, winter wheat see solid gains

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying, with the nearby January through May contracts closing back above $13. Crush demand is strong thanks to solid margins and there’s strong end user demand for bean meal. Soybean oil was supported by oversold signals and a higher move in crude oil, with the broader market generally buying back part of Monday’s losses. China’s General Administration of Customs says November U.S. soybean imports were 3.63 million tons, up sharply on the month, with total purchases of 8.57 million tons, under a year ago. Chinese purchases from Brazil during November were above October and November 2020 levels. India’s government says it has cut its palm oil import tax from 17.5% to 12.5% to limit domestic price inflation. The trade is keeping an eye on dry conditions in parts of southern Brazil and Argentina, in-line with the La Nina pattern, which could have a negative impact on yield. There’s early talk of weather delaying Brazil’s soybean harvest because of heavy rainfall in parts of Mato Grosso. The USDA will update South American production and publish the final 2021 U.S. soybean and corn production numbers January 12th. CONAB’s next set of estimates for Brazil is out January 11th.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Prescriptive Tillage Popularity Grows – DTN

Prescription tillage continues to grow in popularity among farmers as companies validate its value and equipment options expand. Case IH and John Deere offer automated, prescriptive tillage technology that’s designed to increase productivity and revenue while protecting the land. Farmers can precisely tailor seedbeds based on agronomic and environmental conditions without manually making tillage tool adjustments.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybean Meal, Winter Wheat Survive Bearish Trade

On a day when concerns about the spread of coronavirus sent nearly the entire commodity board lower, higher closes were posted for March contracts of soybeans, soybean meal, KC wheat and Chicago wheat. Cash soybean meal continues to find bullish end-user demand, while winter wheats are being helped by low winter supplies and a dry forecast for the southwestern U.S. Plains.
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Flowering soybeans

Considerations when planting soybeans back-to-back. Planting soybeans in the same field that just grew soybeans is not recommended. Soybean yield will suffer even before factoring in environmental conditions, weather and pest/disease pressures.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Seeing Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
AGRICULTURE
lsuagcenter.com

2022 Soybean Variety Yields and Production Practices

Soybean production guidelines are prepared by LSU AgCenter cooperating personnel from Louisiana Agricultural Experiment Station researchers and by Louisiana Cooperative Extension Service specialists. Variety Selection. Variety selection is not a decision to be made lightly as it is the most important decision facing a producer going into the season. No...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Soybean Crush Value Crashes

Soybean meal has been leading the grain and oilseeds complex higher over the past few weeks, taking out the prior peak set November 17 to trade this week at the loftiest levels since the start of June with the expiring December contract popping over the $400 level at its highest point since mid-May.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Shooting Higher

Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher, beans are 18 to 20 cents higher and wheat is 3 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher with trade fading into support levels before bouncing back towards the higher end of the recent range, with spillover support from soybeans.
AGRICULTURE

