DUMBO Offers Touch Of Small-Town Cheer In Big City

 3 days ago

CBS New York

Time To Clean Up, Mulchfest Begins Again In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One last Christmas tradition got underway in the city on Sunday — Mulchfest. The Department of Sanitation is asking people to drop off their trees at dozens of locations, through Jan. 9. Just remember to take off all lights and ornaments. The trees will then go into a wood chipper to make mulch. The city says the mulch will be used to nourish parks. You can also take home a free bag. To find a drop-off location near you, please click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Christmas Lights Shine Bright In Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Dyker Heights Christmas lights are shining bright this holiday season. Chopper 2 checked them out Christmas Eve. The impressively decked out neighborhood never fails to delight, and attracts thousands of visitors to Brooklyn every year.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

In The Mood For NYC Holiday Cheer With Small-Town Vibe? Look No Further Than The Uniqueness Of DUMBO

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For city dwellers who might be craving a “Main Street” holiday experience, it’s just a subway ride away. DUMBO in Brooklyn has a distinctive look and feel offers a touch of small-town cheer in the big city. They are the sights and sounds usually associated with DUMBO — trains and vehicles barreling along on various forms of infrastructure. But this time of year, it’s a little different. The urban landscape doesn’t quite disappear, but this Brooklyn community clearly enjoys a more hometown holiday vibe. “It’s a happy place during, during the Christmas season,” tree seller Cole Tempesta recently told CBS2’s Mary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

No Shortage of Christmas Cheer In Union City

Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to Bridge Street in Union City, for a Magic House celebration. A local family hosted a drive-by event Wednesday evening for their neighborhood. The Magic House featured lights synced to music. A few of the neighbors dressed up as Disney Characters. The family...
UNION CITY, PA
marinmagazine.com

Cities & Towns

Want to visit Marin but not sure where to go? Here you can find guides to the county’s cities and towns, plus all the stories that can help you get a better understanding of what each of our county’s communities are about.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

SantaCon back in NYC despite rise of Omicron variant

SantaCon, the notorious Christmas-themed bar crawl in New York City, has descended on Manhattan once again, after last year’s iteration was canceled due to Covid. Even before the worldwide pandemic, the event was notorious in the city, as hordes of red-and-white clad revelers would spend a weekend each year stumbling through the city, vomiting on the street, fighting each other, and in general earning their place on the naughty list.Now, this year’s renewed events comes as the Omicron variant has been in roughly half of US states. New York had 13 cases of Omicron in the city as of...
HEALTH
Register Citizen

'Honest mistake': Library recovers map of small town

DURAND, Mich. (AP) — After pleas to the public, a piece of a small town’s history has been returned to a library in Shiawassee County. A large map, framed and protected by Plexiglas, disappeared on Oct. 11 when it was temporarily placed outside the library in Durand. The map was damaged by water and needed repairs.
DURAND, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

New $2.4 Million Permeable Parking Lot Opens In South Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) — Drivers in South Park have a new place to park. The permeable parking lot uses pavers that allow stormwater to flow through them into a bed of gravel underneath. The water will eventually be absorbed into the ground. The lot will capture 95% of rainfall to prevent flooding in the area. It’s a project that was more than a decade in the making. “The county was getting a lot of complaints about the terrible condition of this particular area,” said Caren Glotfelty, the Executive Director of the Allegheny County Parks Foundation. “It was all broken up asphalt. The remnants of the old SkyBus foundations were still here. There were big lighting towers that didn’t work. It was just a mess and, rightfully so, people were complaining about it.” The project cost almost $2.5 million. But county leaders say it’s an investment that will save money on maintenance and flood damage in the long run.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
97.5 WTBD

11 Small Catskill Mountain Towns That We Love

They are small, for sure. Some of them with only a few hundred residents. But we love us some Catskill Mountain small town flavor! Here is a list of 11 small towns located all over the Catskill Mountain area. Each has a story to tell and each is worth a weekend visit in 2022. Art, culture, museums, great dining, natural beauty and some surprises along the way. What's not to like about our beloved Catskills?
pioneerpublishers.com

Small-town feel draws homeowners to Clayton

CLAYTON, CA (Dec. 14, 2021) — I am launching a new column format, highlighting one of our wonderful neighborhoods each month. Don’t be surprised if you receive a call from me or my illustrious “client partner” Morgan Boneberg with a short survey about your neighborhood. I am excited to dig a little deeper into what makes each of our neighborhoods unique.
CLAYTON, CA
CBS New York

MTA: Train Service To Be Scaled Back Monday-Thursday Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This Monday through Thursday, trains will run less frequently than usual.Like everyone in New York, we've been affected by the COVID surge. We’re taking proactive steps to provide the best, most consistent service we can. That means you may wait a little longer for your train. pic.twitter.com/l0GM9LvHKU — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) December 26, 2021 In a tweet on Sunday, the agency warned that trains will run less frequently than usual beginning Monday through Thursday. The MTA said by reducing scheduled service, it will be able to re-allocate train crews where needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Vigil Held For 2 Men Killed Trying To Cross Manhattan Street On Christmas Eve

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas Eve accident took the lives of two men waiting to cross a street in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan. Now, their families are demanding that lawmakers make safer roads for pedestrians and cyclists, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Sunday. The pain runs deep. “All we want is justice,” Christina Eduardo Maceda told CBS2 in Spanish as she held back tears. Her older brother, Delfino “Eduardo” Maceda and delivery worker Taurino Rosendo Morales were both killed on Friday after a Baldor Foods box truck jumped a curb and slammed into them. Police said it happened at the corner...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Upper West Side’s Utopia Diner Offers Free Christmas Meals For People In Need

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper West Side diner shared the Christmas spirit by handing out free meals to people in need Saturday. Utopia Diner gave out 60 hot meals to people struggling because of the COVID pandemic. Those in need got a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey, sweet potatoes and the diner’s special stuffing. Owner Mike Sabry said he was sharing his blessings with a community that has helped him for more than 39 years. “We have to give back to the community and the people in need. We all go through hard time during the pandemic. Whatever I can afford to give away, I did,” Sabry said. The diner also offered free meals on Thanksgiving Day.
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers Wait In Rain For Christmas Day COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines formed Saturday at COVID testing sites in New York City. Meantime, President Biden announced plans to buy and distribute 500 million at-home tests starting in January to help meet nationwide demand. But there are some concerns about them, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Maruca Smith has a flight from New York to Miami on Sunday morning. “I’m going with one of my friends. We’re just going for a few days,” said Smith, who needs a COVID test in order to board. FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments A walk-in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

COVID Mobile Vaccine Bus Spotted At The Southlands Shopping Center On Christmas Eve

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people decided to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster on Christmas Eve. The COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Bus was parked at the Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora on Friday. (credit: CBS) “What a great opportunity for people who are doing last-minute shopping, as you can see quite a few out here, and roll that into getting the vaccine, happy to be able to help the community this way,” said Joyce Rocha with the Southland Shopping Center. (credit: CBS) Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned in January at the same shopping center. Find where the COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Bus will be next by clicking here. (credit: CBS)
AURORA, CO

