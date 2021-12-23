Most Long Island Communities Opt-Out Of Marijuana Dispensaries

GENESEO – By only one vote the Town of Geneseo has chosen to opt out of having adult-use marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption sites in the town. “The board was split 3-2, with two of us voting not to opt out because we did not think we knew what we were opting out of, also as a taxing agency with a legal activity in New York State,” said Town Supervisor William Wadsworth.

GENESEO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO