Politics

Most Long Island Communities Opt-Out Of Marijuana Dispensaries

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Daily Freeman

Letter: Not sure about marijuana dispensary in Saugerties, but …

To begin with, I’m not sure that Saugerties is the right place for a marijuana dispensary. As Suzanne VanWagenen conveys in the article “Saugerties to hold marijuana opt-out hearing on Dec. 29” (Freeman, Dec. 21), Saugerties is a family town. But Suzanne, did you know that there...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Niagara Gazette

NT opts to stay in on marijuana sales

NORTH TONAWANDA – After months of consideration and research, the common council has voted not to opt-out of the state law permitting marijuana dispensaries and on-site marijuana consumption businesses in New York state communities. During the common council’s Tuesday meeting, aldermen determined that North Tonawanda would permit such businesses...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Trustees Opt-In on Marijuana Retail Sales

Following a well-attended hour-long public hearing Tuesday night, Penn Yan village trustees voted in favor of opting-in on the retail sale of marijuana within the village. Municipalities statewide like Penn Yan have until the end of the year to opt-out of the retail sales provision. If the village had voted to opt-out Tuesday, it could have later done a 180 and allowed retail sales at any time.
PENN YAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

LB Council opts out of state’s retail marijuana program

The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to opt out of a New York State program that would have allowed the establishment of a dispensary to sell retail marijuana. The council had held two public hearings in the last several weeks on the issue, with many arguing that...
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Freeman

Saugerties to hold marijuana opt-out hearing on Dec. 29

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Town Board members are asking residents to comment on whether to opt out of a state law permitting cannabis retail businesses and on-site consumption sites at a new public hearing on Dec. 29. The session is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Frank D. Greco Senior...
SAUGERTIES, NY
wshu.org

Most of Suffolk County opts out of retail pot in 2022

Local governments in New York have until the end of the month to opt out of retail marijuana sales. Once a town opts out, they can participate at any time, but once pot is sold, there is no turning back. So far, about 30% of local governments banned the sale...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
Onward State

Another Medical Marijuana Dispensary To Open On South Atherton

Another new State College-area medical marijuana dispensary is slated to open in 2022. Curaleaf will soon open a dispensary in the former Citizens Bank building at 1248 S. Atherton Street in State College. Interior work at the building has been ongoing. A sign was recently installed outside the building, and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Volney opts out of allowing marijuana businesses

VOLNEY — The Volney Town Board unanimously voted in favor of a local law Thursday that would have the municipality opt out of allowing adult-use cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges within town limits. At Thursday’s town board meeting, officials noted they would like to take a wait-and-see approach...
VOLNEY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan moves marijuana opt-out hearing to larger venue

Anticipating a big crowd, the village of Penn Yan is moving Tuesday night’s hearing on whether or not to opt-out of marijuana sales and/or on-premise consumption. The 6PM hearing will now be held in the Penn Yan Academy auditorium. Communities have until the end of the year to decide whether to allow retail sales and/or on-site consumption. Most communities have made the same decision on both, whether yes or no, but some have split.
PENN YAN, NY
thelcn.com

Town of Geneseo opts out of marijuana law in close vote

GENESEO – By only one vote the Town of Geneseo has chosen to opt out of having adult-use marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption sites in the town. “The board was split 3-2, with two of us voting not to opt out because we did not think we knew what we were opting out of, also as a taxing agency with a legal activity in New York State,” said Town Supervisor William Wadsworth.
GENESEO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Greece Town Board Votes to Opt-Out of Allowing Cannabis Dispensaries

The Greece Town Board has voted to opt-out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites at the Town Board meeting on December 16, 2021. Under the New York State Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act, towns may opt-out of allowing retail dispensaries and consumption sites. The deadline for a town to do so is December 31, 2021. Once that date passes, a municipality may no longer decide to opt-out. However, a town may reverse a decision to opt-out at any point following that deadline.
GREECE, NY
Gothamist.com

New York Towns Opting Out of Marijuana Sales Worry About The Kids

New York towns have just two weeks left to ban cannabis stores and consumption lounges under the state’s marijuana legalization law signed earlier this year. Those that don't opt-out by December 31 cannot restrict operations going forward, and the timeline has triggered a flurry of local government hearings where the safety and benefit of legal marijuana are being debated anew.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Greece votes to opt-out of recreational marijuana

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester’s largest suburb has voted to opt-out of allowing businesses that sell recreational marijuana or allow its consumption on-site. The Greece Town Board voted to opt-out during its Town Board meeting Thursday night after residents were able to submit comments. The Town said it...
GREECE, NY

