Most Long Island Communities Opt-Out Of Marijuana Dispensaries

The Greece Town Board has voted to opt-out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites at the Town Board meeting on December 16, 2021. Under the New York State Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act, towns may opt-out of allowing retail dispensaries and consumption sites. The deadline for a town to do so is December 31, 2021. Once that date passes, a municipality may no longer decide to opt-out. However, a town may reverse a decision to opt-out at any point following that deadline.
