Lubbock, TX

LPD arrests man for sexual assault of a child and child pornography charges

By James Clark
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Evan Anzley, 23, was arrested Monday for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. Police were called to a home in South Lubbock in July. The victim’s mother was told the victim had a panic attack at school. Once the victim calmed down, she was able to tell her mom about sexual abuse. The mom then immediately called authorities.

The warrant accused Anzley of forcing the girl to take an inappropriate image and then forcing himself upon her. The warrant said this happened near some dumpsters behind a business. The warrant said he “did not wear any protection” meaning he did not use a condom.

Officials were able to get an arrest warrant on December 15. Anzley was arrested in Central Lubbock and held since then on bonds totaling $130,000.

