Husband Mad At Wife for Not Packing His Bag for Trip She Was Uninvited From in Viral Post

By Catherine Ferris
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Change the locks while he is at his parents and hire a divorce attorney is what I would do if my wife did what your husband did," a commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Cari Carolyn
3d ago

His family sounds really controlling .. He shouldn't be going to his family's without you, he needs to grow a pair and should be sticking up for you to his family and there pathetic list of things you supposedly did wrong.. There are some major red flags here..

Tina Perley
3d ago

Call him at moms qnd tell him to stay there and you will forward the divorce papers to his mother. Advise him once has them to get a lawyer so the division of property does not end in a point of contention.

Gwendolyn Porter
3d ago

He has two good hands,two working feet.Why couldn't he pack his own bag! After the way the family seriously disrespected her,I would have done the same if uninvited! As far as etiquette is concerned men usually stand up when a women enters or leave a room.U don't stand up for every family member! This family sounds as if they akin themselves to royalty! Husband clearly a mommas boy.Hope the wife grows wings and flies to the divorce attorneys office.Pure tee snobs!

SheKnows

Pregnant Mom Cancels Large Christmas Party for Her Husband's Family & Now He's Demanding 'Formal Apology' — Was She Wrong?

‘Tis the season for holiday parties and huge family arguments, right? The holiday season can ramp up tension for anyone, but this one dad on Reddit seems to have taken it to a whole new level. He invited his entire family for a five-day celebration (yes, five entire days) at his home without consulting his pregnant wife first, who also, BTW, takes care of their 2-year-old. The 6-months-pregnant wife posted on Reddit’s popular Am I The A–hole? forum to ask others’ opinions on if she overreacted by cancelling all the plans behind her husband’s back. In the post, the mom wrote, “My...
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Telegraph

‘I had been the perfect wife and mother – so why did my husband walk out?’

Like many people before internet dating, I met my husband in the office. We fell in love when I was 21, and by the time I was 25 we were married with a one-year-old and baby twins. I felt completely unprepared for parenthood but I was certain that life was idyllic. We built a beautiful home in a Buckinghamshire village and I fell into the role of homemaker with ease.
New York Post

Mom shows what it’s like to have a night doula for your baby

American mom Brittany Bright shared a video about her night routine with her baby, which includes a night-time postpartum doula (night nanny). The video, posted to Twitter, shows Bright prepping bottles for her 2-month-old son, and then leaving the baby care to the doula from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
New York Post

I let my sugar babies go through my dead wife’s wardrobe

What would you do with your dead loved one’s clothing items still hanging in the closet?. Well, this mourning widower has found a solution – give the pieces away to his sugar babies. ”My wife of thirty years died four years ago. ”She was the love of my...
