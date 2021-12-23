ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers' Malik Taylor: Ruled out for Week 16

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Taylor (shoulder) won't play Saturday against the Browns, Wes Hodkiewicz...

www.cbssports.com

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Brett Favre's message to Aaron Rodgers after record touchdown

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre sent a heartwarming message to Aaron Rodgers after he set the franchise record for passing touchdowns on Saturday. In the pre-recorded message, Favre congratulates his former backup on eclipsing his record 443 touchdown passes as a Packer and makes a unique request in exchange for the record.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Watch Browns get completely screwed with pass interference no call vs. Packers

A brutal missed defensive pass interference penalty may have cost the Cleveland Browns a chance at a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Cleveland Browns had yet another upset win pulled away from them in the second consecutive week. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns found themselves with the football down 22-24 to the Green Bay Packers with a little over two minutes remaining in regulation.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Packers Game

Myles Garrett’s status for Week 16 has been up in the air for the past few days due to a groin injury he suffered on Monday night. Although he’s in pain, the former No. 1 overall pick plans on playing this Saturday against the Packers. Speaking to reporters...
NFL

