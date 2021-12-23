Packers' Malik Taylor: Ruled out for Week 16

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
Brett Favre had a request for Aaron Rodgers after the current Packers quarterback broke his record on Saturday. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard to give his Green Bay Packers a 7-6 lead against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. The touchdown pass was Rodgers’ 443rd, breaking Favre’s career record with the Packers.
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-22 on Christmas night, but the game didn’t end without controversy. Former Packers’ star Desmond Howard ripped the officiating after the game, after officials appeared to miss a pretty clear-cut pass interference call. He tweeted, “What a horrible no call...
John Johnson III is watching his Cleveland Browns from home because of COVID-19 protocols. But that’s not stopping him from chiming in on Cleveland’s Christmas game against the Green Bay Packers. After Baker Mayfield threw his second interception of the first half on Saturday, Johnson took to Twitter...
Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre sent a heartwarming message to Aaron Rodgers after he set the franchise record for passing touchdowns on Saturday. In the pre-recorded message, Favre congratulates his former backup on eclipsing his record 443 touchdown passes as a Packer and makes a unique request in exchange for the record.
The Green Bay Packers edged out the Cleveland Browns in what turned out to be an entertaining Christmas Day matchup between these two sides. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were able to hold off the Browns, 24-22, and it was thanks in large part to Baker Mayfield’s poor performance on the evening.
Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
Christmas Day became a tragic moment for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The wide receiver announced that his eight-month old nephew tragically passed away earlier this day. Since Marquez Valdes-Scantling was unavailable to play due to COVID-19 protocols, Packers star and fellow wide receiver Davante Adams made sure...
A brutal missed defensive pass interference penalty may have cost the Cleveland Browns a chance at a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Cleveland Browns had yet another upset win pulled away from them in the second consecutive week. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns found themselves with the football down 22-24 to the Green Bay Packers with a little over two minutes remaining in regulation.
Myles Garrett’s status for Week 16 has been up in the air for the past few days due to a groin injury he suffered on Monday night. Although he’s in pain, the former No. 1 overall pick plans on playing this Saturday against the Packers. Speaking to reporters...
