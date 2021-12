Is in line to continue to head the Raiders' tight end corps in Sunday's game against the Broncos, with Darren Waller (knee/back) inactive. With Waller missing his fourth straight game, Moreau will look to build off his effort in this past Monday's win over the Browns, in which he caught seven of his nine targets for 65 yards, while playing all 69 of the Raiders' snaps on offense. He figures to remain busy once again Sunday, with the team down another key pass catcher (Bryan Edwards/reserve/COVID-19 list) in addition to Waller.

