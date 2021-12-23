Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Hit with protocols

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
The Lakers have stumbled into this season and put up a 16-17 record. And while that's still somehow good for the number six seed in a weak Western Conference, they are absolutely not playing up to their potential in the early going. But the clock is ticking. With each passing...
Even before the 2021-22 NBA season started, the Los Angeles Clippers had to deal with the bad news that their superstar Kawhi Leonard will most likely miss the entire season. Leonard went for ACL reconstruction surgery during the offseason, which led to him being sidelined. Initially, it was believed that...
The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the verge of a miraculous 4th quarter comeback against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. That is until Nic Claxton decided to put LeBron James on a poster. With the score tied in the final minute, Claxton soared sky-high to slam it over LeBron...
Christmas Day is one of the biggest days in the NBA world. There are generally some big-time matchups with plenty of star talent scheduled for that day, such as Warriors-Suns and Nets-Lakers this year. 3 out of 4 of those teams are top-tier teams currently. A lot of players love...
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
The Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of a sensational Christmas Day comeback on Saturday only for their plans to be foiled by a shorthanded Brooklyn Nets side. Russell Westbrook played his part for the Lakers, but it was also his botched dunk at a crucial juncture late in the game that sealed his team’s fate.
The Boston Celtics are stuck in neutral, consistently hovering around .500 for most of the 2021-22 NBA season and unable to reach a new gear to begin climbing the Eastern Conference standings. The mediocrity dates back to last season, in fact, making it all the more troublesome that the C’s...
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas made an estimated $163.4 million in salary over his 13-year career, but he certainly didn't live like a multimillionaire as a rookie. The three-time All-NBA selection told VLAD TV he spent his entire rookie salary ($845,000) before the draft, leaving him with a $500 weekly budget for the entire 2001-02 season.
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is being rewarded for his part in the Cavs’ strong start to the season. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have extended Bickerstaff, 42, through the 2026-27 season. Bickerstaff has been Cleveland’s head coach since taking over for John Beilein during the 2019-20 season.
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is officially off the market ladies. The 23-year-old point guard asked his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller to marry him last night, and of course, she said yes. The two have been dating since 2018 and met in Norman, Oklahoma, when Young was playing for the...
