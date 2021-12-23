ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Saben Lee: Enters protocols

 3 days ago

Lee entered the league's health and safety protocols Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Knee sprain to sideline Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon an expected 1-2 weeks; Caleb Martin out of protocols

Already without starting center Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat learned Friday that replacement starting center Dewayne Dedmon will be sidelined an expected one to two weeks. The Heat reported that an MRI revealed Dedmon suffered a Grade 1-plus MCL sprain in his left knee on the play that took him out of Thursday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter. Rookie center Omer ...
NBA
Detroit News

Lyles becomes sixth Pistons player in COVID protocol

The COVID issues are continuing to deplete the Pistons’ roster. The team added forward Trey Lyles to the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Saturday, making him the sixth Pistons player to enter the protocols this week. They put four players into the protocols ahead of Thursday’s game...
NBA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pistons without several players vs. Spurs due to COVID protocols

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons are dealing with a COVID outbreak, knocking out a big portion of their active roster for Sunday’s game vs. San Antonio and potentially beyond. The Pistons will be without several players, including Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, Josh Jackson, Cory Joseph, Trey...
NBA
Saben Lee
Adrian Wojnarowski
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Heat
Detroit Pistons
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
thesource.com

LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA

