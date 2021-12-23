ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Reports 8,633 New COVID-19 Cases and 24 Deaths

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYdpv_0dUsQZSf00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported more than 8,600 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, continuing a precipitous climb that the county’s public health director warned could lead to record numbers of daily infections by the
end of the year.

Fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, Thursday’s 8,633 new infections marked a 33% jump from Wednesday’s 6,509. Wednesday’s number was more than double the total from Tuesday, when 3,052 cases were reported.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer warned Wednesday that if infections continue such a dramatic rise, the daily case number could top 20,000 by the end of the year, reaching the highest level of the pandemic.

Ferrer noted Wednesday that hospitalization numbers have thus far remained relatively stable, crediting COVID vaccines for preventing infected people from becoming seriously ill. But on Thursday, the number of COVID positive patients in county hospitals rose to 801, topping 800 for the first time since early October, according to state figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqOTD_0dUsQZSf00

(Allison Zaucha/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The 801 hospitalizations is up from 770 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 174 were being treated in intensive care, up from 166 on Wednesday.

Ferrer said the vast majority of people being hospitalized due to the virus are unvaccinated, insisting that hospitalization numbers for vaccinated residents have remained low and flat since the shots became available.

According to county figures, the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 25 per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, compared to just 1 per 100,000 for the vaccinated.

According to Ferrer, unvaccinated people are five times more likely to get infected with COVID, 21 times more likely to be hospitalized and 18 times more likely to die.

The county on Thursday reported another 24 COVID-related deaths, raising the cumulative total to 27,512. The 8,633 new cases gave the county a pandemic total of 1,585,313. According to the county, the average daily rate of people testing
positive for the virus rose to 6.6% as of Thursday, more than triple the rate from a week ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6qXX_0dUsQZSf00

(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The surge in COVID infections is blamed primarily on rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which was first discovered in South Africa and has quickly migrated around the globe, including all 50 U.S. states. Health officials have said there is no evidence Omicron can cause more severe illness, but it can readily spread from person to person, including those who are vaccinated.

Ferrer said the county is not immediately considering a return to lockdown or other severe restrictions on public activity, but it will depend on the actions residents take to slow spread of the virus.

“I’ve always been transparent and honest that with a variant such as Omicron and potentially other variants that could happen in the future, every single option has to be on the table,” she said. “Every single tool we have has to be available for us to protect people’s lives and livelihood.”

According to Ferrer, the daily test positivity rate doubled in nearly a week.

“Our test positivity has now jumped to 4.5 %,” Ferrer said. “Just last Thursday test positivity was 1.9%. These numbers make it crystal clear that we are headed to a very challenging time over the holiday.”

Ferrer warned that if this trend continued case numbers may rise well above 20,000 by the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3et7AB_0dUsQZSf00

(CBSLA)

The public health department also pushed for residents to receive their boosters to gain full protection from COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated and boosted are 20 times more protected from the virus compared to only four times more protected than without a booster, according to Public Health data from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

Nearby hospitals are preparing for the worse as some of their own are contracting the virus.

“We do see our own staff getting sick,” said Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital operations executive Mara Bryant. “We have a doubling of our own staff that tested positive today versus yesterday and most of it from family gatherings on the outside.”

Bryant also said that the hospital has prepared for a possible winter surge, contemplating using the overflow tents which were set up last year.

“We’re preparing to have 200 patients again,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll be over-prepared and we won’t need any of those resources but we would much rather be safe.”

With the holidays quickly approaching, many residents are scrambling to get tested before their parties and gatherings.

“We’ve been scrambling to find COVID tests at Walgreens and CVS which we’ve been unable to find,” said Andrea Maury.  “My daughter and my oldest son are going to be going to their grandma’s house who is requiring that they get tests — which I appreciate.”

The surge has derailed some residents’ holiday plans with some canceling trips.

“One of my brothers popped positive and also exposed my mother at the same time and now there’s not much of a reason to go because we can’t visit them,” said resident Marissa Passer.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland.com

Ohio reports two-day total of 20,917 COVID-19 cases: coronavirus update for Sunday, Dec. 26

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Health on Sunday reported 20,917 new coronavirus cases, a two-day tally encompassing Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Sundays are typically slow days for COVID-19 case reporting, but the unusually high figure makes sense for a two-day total, and especially as the Omicron variant of the virus pushes up case numbers in the state. For example, Ohio saw its highest one-day total reported on three consecutive days last week, topping out at 15,989 on Dec. 23.
OHIO STATE
CBS New York

N.Y. Nurses Association Blasts New CDC Isolation Guidance As ‘Inconsistent With Proven Science’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York broke another COVID record, with 44,000 new cases reported Friday. Looking at the numbers: Nearly 360,000 tests in one day, with 12.4% of the results coming up positive. Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with pediatric admissions up four-fold. #COVID Update: -359,191 Test Results Reported-44,431 Positives-12.37% Positive-4,744 Hospitalizations (+210)-69 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/ca0jaornPw — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 24, 2021 The state has issued a warning to parents, saying children 5 and older should get vaccinated. With Christmas gatherings on the line, many New Yorkers were scrambling Friday to get tested. The city handed out thousands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

New York sees increase in hospitalized children as Omicron hammers US

With Omicron cases on the rise, New York health officials have reported an increase in hospitalized children, as the White House promised Sunday to quickly resolve the United States' Covid-19 test shortage. The New York State Department of Health warned "of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19," in a statement Friday. In New York City, it "identified four-fold increases in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under beginning the week of December 5 through the current week," it said. Approximately half of the admissions are younger than five, an age group that is vaccine ineligible, the department added.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
CBS LA

LA Continue Sees Huge Spikes In Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County has seen a huge jump in COVID-19 cases in just over the last week. The number of new cases has more than tripled within the county — a trend that is expected to continue into next week. On Sunday, the county reported 8,891 new, positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and seven new deaths. In addition to the surge in cases, there have been large demands for testing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Cbsla#Bloomberg
CBS LA

Demand For COVID Testing Spikes Along With New Cases

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – In a three day span this week, Los Angeles County saw a 300% rise in new COVID cases, a trend that’s created a massive demand for testing. Dec. 25, 2021 (CBSLA) A long lines of people waited for COVID-19 testing at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim on Christmas day got some bad news. “They tell you that they’re closed for the day, come back at six in the morning,” Irvine resident John Delgado said. The drive-thru clinic was scheduled to run until 1 p.m., but many patients along East La Palma Avenue were turned away before that, which upset them. They’d spent a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Baltimore Sun

Multiple opioid overdose incidents in Carroll County concerns health department

The Carroll County Health Department alerted the community this week about multiple suspected opioid overdose incidents in the county. “The opioid overdose rates have continued to rise over the past several years and we are accounting this to the drug fentanyl finding its way into the state and then the county,” said Cathy Baker, local behavioral health authority at the Carroll County Health ...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Miami

Florida Sets New One Day Case Count For Coronavirus, 31,758 Cases Reported On Thursday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has just set a new one-day new case count for coronavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control database, 31,758 new cases were reported on December 23rd. The last record high was 27,802 set on August 26th, 2021 as the Delta variant surged through the state. The 7-day average for new cases is nearly 18,000 as of Friday. Miami-Dade and Broward’s positivity rate is more than 16 percent, health experts say the virus is considered under control when the positivity rate is below five percent. The recent increase in case counts comes after a surge in demand for testing before the holiday and concerns over the Omicron variant. There have been no new COVID deaths reported by the state to the CDC since December 22nd. There have now been 3,864,288 cases in the state and 62,347 deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are listed as having a ”high” risk level for community transmission, according to the CDC.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley

Nearly 90 employees of Mastro's Steakhouse in Palm Desert have been ordered to get tested for COVID-19 after a major outbreak among workers that included a case of the Omicron variant, health officials announced on Wednesday. At this time, it is the first Omicron case in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County reported its first case The post ‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
89K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy