Just like the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the rising omicron variant has forced a wave of new cancellations and postponements of events heading into 2022. The Slamdance Film Festival is going completely virtual in 2022. The start of the festival will be delayed by a week and now run from January 27 till February 6. W Magazine’s Best Performances party was postponed. The Los Angeles soiree was scheduled to take place Jan. 7 at Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood. The Critics Choice Awards were postponed from January 9, with a new date to be announced. The winners were set to be...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO