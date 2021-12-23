ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore City Schools Extend Winter Break For COVID-19 Testing

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools has extended its winter break by two days to provide time for students and staff to test for COVID-19, the school system announced Thursday night.

Winter break for students is extended through Tuesday, January 4. The two missed learning days will be made up in June.

Testing for staff will be available for staff at schools on Jan. 3 and 4, and some high schools will offer testing opportunities for students on Jan. 4.

Students who test positive will be required to quarantine for ten days.

