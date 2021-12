Santa Claus says he’s heard it all in the three decades that he’s been coming to Dallas’s NorthPark Center. Since 1988, kids have waited in line, sometimes for hours, to enter the life-size cottage, which the mall staff had set up to make the big man feel at home from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, and whisper their wishes to him. In Christmases past, he fielded requests for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, cuddly Tickle Me Elmos, and sleek Razor scooters. Tamagotchis, those digital pets that were the rage in the late nineties, were child’s play compared with the elaborate interactive toys he’s asked for these days.

