Joan Didion's Biggest Pop Culture Contributions, from Slouching Towards Bethlehem to A Star Is Born

By Sophie Dodd
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It's easy to see the beginnings of things, and harder to see the ends." So begins Joan Didion's perhaps most famous essay, "Goodbye to All That,"...

The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
CELEBRITIES
Joan Didion
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joan Didion & Husband John Gregory Dunne Lived In Both Hollywood And New York Worlds

Joan Didion, who died today at age 87, and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, sustained a uniquely frosty but profitable relationship with Hollywood over the years. As novelists and screenwriters, they earned top-dollar for their screenplays, and often accepted rewrites, yet also critiqued the foibles of the studio system. While socially tight with the Hollywood circuit and active purveyors of studio gossip, they also maintained important literary careers, were courted by publishers and regularly contributed to the New York Review of Books and other publications. “They maintained a split personality as Hollywood people but also as New York insiders,” explained one of...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Joan Didion, Voice of a Generation and Beyond, Dies at 87 of Parkinson’s Disease

When Joan Didion was a teenager, she was so taken with the writing of Ernest Hemingway that she typed out chapters from his novels. As he was a voice of a generation, so Didion became one for the 1960s, ‘70s and beyond, in a long writing career that saw both massive critical success and creative influence, especially through her style that came to be categorized as New Journalism.
People

Griffin Dunne Mourns the Death of His Aunt Joan Didion, Remembers 'Her Self-Respect, Certain Toughness'

Griffin Dunne is paying tribute to his beloved aunt, Joan Didion, after she died on Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. "Yesterday morning I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time. Yesterday morning her enormous readership also began their goodbyes to Joan Didion, one of the greatest writers of our time," Dunne said in a statement on Friday. (The actor, 66, is the son of Didion's brother-in-law Dominick Dunne.)
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Joan Didion Says ‘Goodbye to All That’: Literary Icon Dead at 87

Joan Didion, the storied author and New Journalism icon best known for books like Play It as It Lays, The White Album, and The Year of Magical Thinking, died Thursday, The New York Times reports. She was 87. Didion died at her home in Manhattan after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for her publisher, Knopf, confirmed. “Didion was one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers,” the statement read. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honors and are considered modern classics.”   Didion was a prolific and multifaceted writer, as well regarded for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
wwno.org

Joan Didion: The NPR interviews

NPR's coverage of Joan Didion, who died Thursday at age 87, dates back to 1977, where she described what she meant when she wrote "writers are always selling somebody out" in the introduction of her 1968 book Slouching Towards Bethlehem. "And all I meant by it was that it is...
CELEBRITIES
Vox

Remembering Joan Didion’s reserved, masterful style

Joan Didion, the writer whose reporting on the California of the 1960s was a landmark of New Journalism, died on Thursday in her Manhattan home at 87 years old. With this death, America is losing one of its greatest prose stylists in living memory. Didion wrote prose as clean and...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

List of late author Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK (AP) — Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. “South and West: From a Notebook,” 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. “Blue Nights,” 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MovieMaker

When Joan Didion’s Worst Screenwriting Experience Turned Into Her Best

Screenwriting couple Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne had such an awful time working on Up Close and Personal that Dunne titled his eventual memoir of the experience Monster. In the book, Dunne recounted constant clashes with the film’s producers, including director Jon Avnet, as he and Didion struggled to write something great — or at least to fulfill their contractual obligations.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
