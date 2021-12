The Log4j vulnerability got me thinking: Is there such a thing as too much open source?. Before anyone immediately fires off a flaming email, rage tweet or scathing blog post, hear me out for a moment. If you know me, you know that I am an open source fanatic. I’ve been asked many times, “Should we use open source software and, if so, how much?” My response was (and still is) that open source software is a massive source of innovation and I can promise you, whether or not you use it, know that your competitors certainly are!

