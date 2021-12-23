ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

UPS driver leaves family heartwarming message. Watch GA mom repay him with kindness

By Alison Cutler
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with an unassuming package in Roswell, GA. The UPS delivery driver who dropped it off, Dallen Harrell, noticed a sign in the front of the house he dropped it off at. It was an ‘It’s a boy’ sign, with a large stork to celebrate a newborn son, he told...

Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

6 Rude Comments Relatives Make At The Holidays (And How To Respond)

No visit home for the holidays is complete without at least a few annoying or insensitive comments from your extended family. Often, your family means well when they inquire — yet again! — about your relationship status, your body, your baby plans or what is (or isn’t) on your plate or in your glass. Or perhaps they’re oblivious to how inappropriate these remarks can be. But that doesn’t change the fact that it’s exhausting to deal with these same comments year after year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Heroic Amazon driver saves teen, family dog being from attack by larger dog

A heroic Amazon delivery driver jumped into action to save a 19-year-old woman and her dog as they were being attacked by a larger dog in Las Vegas. "She could have easily stayed back, she saw how aggressive the dog was, but came flying in to help without a thought of her own well-being," homeowner Michael Ray said in a Facebook post linking to footage of the scene that was captured on a Ring security camera.
PUBLIC SAFETY

