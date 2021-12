Pop icon Prince passed away at the age of 57 on April 21, 2016, in Minnesota, leaving the whole entertainment industry devastated. According to toxicology reports, the ‘When Doves Cry’ singer’s autopsy revealed high levels of fentanyl, usually used as analgesic and anesthesia. According to Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, the disturbing part of the results was that “the amount in his blood is exceedingly high, even for somebody who is a chronic pain patient on fentanyl”.

