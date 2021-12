The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...

