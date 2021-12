Analysts are predicting slower growth for the electric vehicle (EV) sector in 2022. However, that doesn’t mean that the EV race is going to slow down. On the contrary, it seems to be picking up steam. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw some growth this week after a difficult month, but the biggest news out of the sector this morning is from a much smaller company. A recent announcement from Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) has Wall Street buzzing as shares shoot up. Indeed, KXIN stock may be primed to emerge as a EV breakout sensation in the coming year.

