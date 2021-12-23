‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91
Sally Ann Howes, who started as a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” with Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91.
