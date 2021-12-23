Wizards' Beal enters health & safety COVID protocols, out Thursday vs. Knicks

More than 90 players are currently in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and the uptick in cases has led to several postponed games this month. The number has moved to nine after the league postponed the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, originally scheduled for Thursday, and the game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors, originally scheduled for Wednesday. Brooklyn and Toronto are both dealing with outbreaks, and, even with reinforcements on 10-day contracts, couldn't reach the league-mandated minimum of eight available players.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO