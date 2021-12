ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a shooting early Christmas Eve left one man dead and another critically injured. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in Wellston at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue, near the county's border with St. Louis city. One man was killed and another was in critical condition as of Friday morning. Police are waiting to notify family members before they release the name of the man who died.

