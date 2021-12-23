ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best game of the year: Metroid Dread

By Ben Lamoreux
Nintendo Enthusiast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have reached the conclusion of the game of the year awards at Nintendo Enthusiast! The game of the year award goes to the best overall game on a Nintendo platform in 2021. is a fantastic game that ranks among the best entries in the long-running and iconic franchise. But its...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PSU’s Game Of The Year 2021 – Best Platformer

Good platformers aren’t as abundant as they once were, but that seems to be changing around the industry. This year alone we saw some excellent platformers of the 2D and 3D variety, and it doesn’t look like that momentum will stop. For this year however, Ratchet & Clank:...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Metroid Dread pin set now available at My Nintendo Europe for 500 Platinum Points

Just released on My Nintendo UK and My Nintendo Europe, a new Metroid Dread pin set is now redeemable for members, featuring an action-ready Samus and an E.M.M.I. enemy (say that three times fast!). It’s available now for 500 Platinum Points plus shipping (which varies depending on the destination country). Fans should note that this is a limited offer, so if you have the points, don’t delay!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Metroid Fusion#Super Metroid#Mercurysteam
gamingideology.com

Metroid Dread Developer MercurySteam Releases Debut Game Remaster

MercurySteam was only founded in 2002, but can already look back on partnerships with Codemasters or Konami. The Spanish studio definitely has the big break Metroid Dread for which it was widely celebrated. MercurySteam has been known since Metroid Dread at the latest and raises expectations with vague announcements like...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Scrapland Remastered Released After Metroid Dread's Success

MercurySteam has been in the gaming industry for a while now but more people know of them after the incredible release of Metroid Dread. Now the studio is re-releasing their first game Scrapland on PC. Scrapland is a third-person action-adventure set in Chimera, a mesmerizing open-world inhabited by robots where...
VIDEO GAMES
The New Yorker

The Best Video Games of 2021

In the world of video games, it was a minor year for releases and a major year for reckonings. In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit alleging that Activision Blizzard, the American publisher of the Call of Duty series, had fostered a “frat boy” workplace culture that enabled gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment across the company. Then, in November, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal reported that Activision’s C.E.O., Bobby Kotick, was not only long aware of these allegations, which include rape, but also withheld them from the company’s board of directors. The report claimed that Kotick himself was the subject of complaints, and that he left one former assistant a voice-mail message threatening to have her killed. A brief employee walkout has matured into an indefinite one; the board has vowed to stand by Kotick, who, if fired, stands to receive a senselessly vast severance package of two hundred and fifty million dollars.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is Metacritic's Best-rated Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker boasts the best average player rating on Metacritic of all the games released this year. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the top user-rated game on Metacritic. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the best user-rated game of the year on Metacritic. With an 9.5/10 average for the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
arcamax.com

'Metroid Dread' takes the franchise to new heights: review

All these years later, the classic side-scrolling "Metroid" formula still works just fine. And the ultimate proof of that is Samus’ latest adventure, "Metroid Dread." It’s been four years since we last saw a "Metroid" game, and that 3DS title, "Samus Returns," was a remake of a Game Boy game. To find a new "Metroid" game, you have to trace things back even farther, to 2010, and the mess of "Metroid: The Other M." That title was supposed to reinvent the franchise, building out "Metroid"’s world with more cutscene and story. It was also the least enjoyable, most hammy "Metroid" title we’d seen.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best family / party game of the year: Mario Party Superstars

The Nintendo Enthusiast game of the year awards continue! Today, the award for best family / party game of the year goes to the Nintendo Switch game that delivered the most fun multiplayer experience that can be enjoyed with your family and friends. Nominees. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best RPG of the year: Shin Megami Tensei V

The Nintendo Enthusiast game of the year awards continue! This time around, the best role-playing game (RPG) of the year goes to the Nintendo Switch game that took us on the most memorable and impactful adventure. Nominees. Bravely Default II. Dungeon Encounters. NEO: The World Ends with You. Shin Megami...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best Local Multiplayer Games

From The days of early video games, we have seen local multiplayer games advance as the years passed. Today we have games that not only have competitive local multiplayer, but also couch play where a group of friends can enjoy the game together. So if you are having a party...
FIFA
gamesindustry.biz

Games of previous years | Games of the Year

(After writing this up, it was pointed out to me that I basically stole our publisher Chris Dring's idea from last year. I hadn't recalled that piece when I sat down to write this one, and I'm coming at it from a slightly different angle, so let's just say these are two separate data points for our readership suggesting that there is a largely underserved market of long-time gamers with discretionary income looking to enjoy the games of their youth so maybe more of the big companies should think about addressing that and not just cherry-picking the same five franchises to remake to death.)
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

The Analogue Pocket is the best gaming hardware I’ve used in years

We are entering a golden age of retro gaming. Modern video games are also pretty good right now, of course, but if you have a love of the old stuff, this is an unprecedented time. Technology, fan interest, and the right clever brains behind-the-scenes are lining up in just the right way to make playing old games as hassle-free as it is nostalgic, and as era-accurate as it is thrilling. The new embodiment of this era? Analogue Pocket, the greatest Game Boy ever made.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best multiplayer game of the year: Monster Hunter Rise

It’s the end of the year, so it’s time for game of the year awards at Nintendo Enthusiast! As the days in December wind down, we’ll be revealing our nominees and winners across various categories, starting with multiplayer. The award for best multiplayer game of the year in 2021 goes to the Nintendo Switch game that provided us with hours of cooperative or competitive fun with our friends and random people.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dead Cells' next DLC adds a Metroid Dread-style biome and throwable shark

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire has announced a substantial new expansion for Dead Cells, The Queen and the Sea, which will be arriving on January 6. The DLC is apparently "finishing off the path that we started years ago with The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls [the previous major DLC offerings]. Ending a trilogy needs some special touches and we believe we've put quite a few in this DLC."
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best action-adventure game of the year: Death’s Door

The Nintendo Enthusiast game of the year awards continue! The best action-adventure game of the year award goes to the Nintendo Switch game that offered the tightest controls, intense combat, and overall highest fun factor. Nominees. Monster Hunter Rise. Death’s Door. Cyber Shadow. Persona 5 Strikers. 2021 best action-adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Reviews In Retrospect: Metroid Prime

Longtime listeners of the old podcast might remember that Metroid Prime is my number one game of all time. While it isn’t a title I’ve had a lot of occasion to talk about publicly, Prime was actually what made me start to approach videogames as something more than toys, and it ultimately led to me finding GameCritics.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Metroid Dread: Speed Booster Tricks & How to Shinespark

One of the many upgrades and abilities you’ll acquire in Metroid Dread is the Speed Booster. This lets Samus build up energy to dash at supersonic speed, allowing her to smash through certain walls and enemies. It’s a bit tricky to learn how to use, and there’s a special added ability with it called Shinesparking. If you’re totally confused, we’re here to explain it all. Here are some Speed Booster tricks and how to Shinespark in Metroid Dread.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best indie game of the year: Deltarune Chapter 2

The Nintendo Enthusiast game of the year awards continue! The best indie game award goes to the best and most impactful Nintendo Switch game from a smaller developer without the backing of a major publisher. Nominees. Deltarune Chapter 2. Loop Hero. Demon Turf. Unsighted. Death’s Door. 2021 best indie...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy