Best game of the year: Metroid Dread

In the world of video games, it was a minor year for releases and a major year for reckonings. In July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit alleging that Activision Blizzard, the American publisher of the Call of Duty series, had fostered a “frat boy” workplace culture that enabled gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment across the company. Then, in November, an investigation by the Wall Street Journal reported that Activision’s C.E.O., Bobby Kotick, was not only long aware of these allegations, which include rape, but also withheld them from the company’s board of directors. The report claimed that Kotick himself was the subject of complaints, and that he left one former assistant a voice-mail message threatening to have her killed. A brief employee walkout has matured into an indefinite one; the board has vowed to stand by Kotick, who, if fired, stands to receive a senselessly vast severance package of two hundred and fifty million dollars.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO