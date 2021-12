With his poll numbers cratering, it’s painfully clear that President Biden needs our fear for his administration to function. More appallingly, Mr. Biden and co. want us to fear each other. The president’s statement this week that “For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm,” was outrageous morbid hyperbole.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO