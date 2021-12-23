ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

TownHall owner Bobby George threatened Cleveland cop in profanity-laced tirade after police refused to immediately arrest protesters in bullhorn-assault case

By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- TownHall owner and restaurateur Bobby George threatened a Cleveland police officer in a profanity-filled phone call earlier this year as the officer was...

Phone scammer gets surprise call from police: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

A woman reported being scammed out of more than $1,500 Nov. 29 by two men claiming to be representatives from Publishers Clearing House. The men reportedly convinced the woman that she had won $3.5 million and a Mercedes Benz and the prizes would be delivered to her home by celebrities including Terry Bradshaw and Steve Harvey. The woman agreed to purchase gift cards in the amount requested in order to begin the prize award “process” before she realized she had been scammed. Police called the number provided by the victim and a man reportedly answered and identified himself by the same name he gave the woman, also stating that he was with Publisher’s Clearing House. When the officer identified himself, the man hung up. Police called back and the same man answered, identified himself by another name, cursed at the officer and hung up. The case remained under investigation at the time of the report.
BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Ohio City, OH
Man reports catalytic converter stolen day after it is repaired at a garage: Independence Police Blotter

A man reported the catalytic converter stolen from his car Dec. 6. The victim told police he had taken his car to a mechanic on Dec. 5 after hearing a loud noise from under the car. The mechanic reportedly found the catalytic converter loose and tightened it. The next morning, the victim said he heard a roaring noise when he started the car and found the catalytic converter missing and a saw blade under the car.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Knock-knock, who’s there? A.T.F. -- Pepper Pike Police Blotter

After receiving notice from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that agents would be executing a search warrant at a local home on Dec. 16, Pepper Pike police got a followup call around 8:45 a.m. that the door on the home being searched had been damaged in the process. This necessitated a local police report being filed, with no further details available.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Person
Bobby George
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

