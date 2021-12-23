Research finds preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations cost hospitals about $14 billion

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional actions to prepare for a further surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hogan said state health officials have issued a new directive ordering hospitals to undertake actions when certain state COVID-19 hospitalization thresholds are reached. For example, when Maryland reaches 1,200 hospitalizations, hospitals have been ordered to make available all staffed bed capacity and to reduce scheduling non-urgent medical surgeries that would result in an overnight stay. At 1,500, hospitals are directed to implement their pandemic plans. On Wednesday, Maryland reported there were 1,151 hospitalizations in the state.
Comments / 0