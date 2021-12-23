ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Research finds preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations cost hospitals about $14 billion

abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations cost about $14 billion during the delta surge. That’s...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ottumwa Courier

Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations rise over 800

OTTUMWA — Monday marked another new 2021 record for COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Iowa. New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health released Wednesday showed that on Monday, 843 were hospitalized in Iowa — the most seen in 2021. The continuing surging is now more than half the pandemic hospitalization peak of 1,527 last year. That surge prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to impose a mask mandate that ultimately reversed the surge.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Cnn
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCIA

Hospitals remind about COVID visitor restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Area hospitals are reminding you of visitor restrictions as they try to stem the spread of COVID-19 around the holidays. St. John’s Hospital in Springfield updated its rules just this week. Among the guidelines, the emergency department is limited to one visitor for adults and two parents allowed for children. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
bloomberglaw.com

Lost Work From Covid-19 Costs U.S. Employers $78 Billion

Employers lost an estimated $78.4 billion over nearly two years from workers being absent due to Covid-19, a new analysis shows. Employer losses approached $1 billion a week from Jan. 22, 2020 to Dec. 8, 2021, Oakland-Calif.-based Integrated Benefits Institute, a health and productivity research nonprofit, said. The assessment analysis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wbaltv.com

UM-Upper Chesapeake declares hospital disaster due to COVID-19

BEL AIR, Md. — The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster and implementing crisis standards of care protocols due to COVID-19. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. At this point, there is no state-declared public...
BEL AIR, MD
MedicalXpress

Convalescent plasma not efficacious in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

(HealthDay)—For hospitalized patients with COVID-19 receiving noninvasive supplemental oxygen, COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) is not efficacious compared with placebo, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Mila B. Ortigoza, M.D., Ph.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues...
SCIENCE
houstonherald.com

County hospital issues advisory on COVID-19

Texas County Memorial Hospital issued a special advisory Wednesday in advance of the holiday season as COVID-19 cases continue to surface locally:. As we move into the holiday season it is important to remember that COVID-19 is still prevalent in our community. Throughout Missouri, the positive rate last week was 11.9%, while in Texas County, it rose to 20.0%. We continue to see an elevated number of Covid-19 patients being admitted to the hospital. As the Omicron variant becomes more prevalent in our region, we must continue to exercise best practices in order to decrease the likelihood of spread.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
wdac.com

Hogan Announces Steps For Rising COVID-19 Hospitalizations

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional actions to prepare for a further surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hogan said state health officials have issued a new directive ordering hospitals to undertake actions when certain state COVID-19 hospitalization thresholds are reached. For example, when Maryland reaches 1,200 hospitalizations, hospitals have been ordered to make available all staffed bed capacity and to reduce scheduling non-urgent medical surgeries that would result in an overnight stay. At 1,500, hospitals are directed to implement their pandemic plans. On Wednesday, Maryland reported there were 1,151 hospitalizations in the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
orlandoweekly.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations inch up

The numbers of Florida hospital inpatients and intensive-care unit patients with COVID-19 increased slightly in data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 1,411 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,403 on Monday and up from 1,359 on Dec. 7. Meanwhile, the data...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy