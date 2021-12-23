ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise as holiday travel ramps up

By ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– As the busy travel season continues, COVID-19...

The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

United Airlines says to ‘arrive early’ as traveling ramps up during the holidays

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thanksgiving brought record-setting air travel, now airlines are gearing up again for the busy year-end holiday travel hitting Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. On Monday morning, United Airlines Cleveland GM David Terry laid out expectations for air travelthis December and January and offered guidance for passengers who are traveling out of CLE in […]
Chicago Travelers Worry About Going Overseas As COVID Numbers Continue To Rise; ‘It’s Supposed To Be Fun, Not Anxiety Provoking’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CDC’s vaccine advisors just announced they are recommending Americans get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot. The reason? The rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots linked to the J&J vaccine. The CDC must now decide whether to accept the advisory panel’s recommendation.
U.S. Omicron Cases Surge as People Gear Up for Holiday Travel

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with his COVID-19 response team as the omicron variant continues to surge across the country. Experts say Delta is driving this surge but Dr. Anthony Fauci says Omicron will take over. Emergency physician Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi joins Cheddar News to discuss.
Consumer News: Labor shortage cost FedEx nearly half a billion dollars, holiday air travel already ramping up and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– FedEx says the labor shortage cost it almost half a billion dollars last quarter. FedEx says it was forced to pay drivers and outside trucking companies more money to deliver packages. Company executives are optimistic. They say new perks like higher salaries and more flexibility for drivers are resulting in more applicants.
FOX Carolina

Christmas travel ramps up

It’s the busiest travel day of the Christmas season and we’re already seeing packed airports. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on how things are running at GSP.
DCist

COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Up Across The Region Following Holiday Travel

A majority of new infections in D.C. occurred in unvaccinated individuals, according to the city’s data. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing around the D.C. region following the Thanksgiving holiday – and amidst the arrival of the new omicron variant. As of Sunday evening, all three jurisdictions –...
Arkansas Times

COVID count: Hospital number continues to rise

The daily COVID count is not encouraging when it comes to those sick enough to be hospitalized. The Arkansas Health Department reports the number hospitalized today at 510, a jump from 486 on Sunday, with 204 in ICU (down from 214) and 103 on ventilators (down from 108). Other COVID...
TSA screens more than two million passengers for fourth day in a row

CNN– Despite the rise in new COVID-19 cases, air travelers don’t appear to be scaling back their holiday plans. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than two million passengers nationwide for the fourth day in a row. Friday saw the most screenings since the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Consumer News: Still time for last minute shopping, rise in COVID-19 cases isn’t slowing holiday travel

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. ABC NEWS– The countdown to Christmas is on and it’s time for the question you may have been avoiding, have you finished your holiday shopping yet? If not, you’re not alone. Believe it or not, there’s still time to get it all done. ABC’s Deirdre Bolton has everything you need to know about those shipping deadlines.
Shropshire Star

Experts warn people not to meet up before Christmas as coronavirus cases rise

Members of the public have been urged to reduce contact with others as Dominic Raab said he cannot rule out more restrictions before Christmas. People have been urged to reduce contact with others in the run-up to Christmas in a bid to limit the spread of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
