Lions fans sent the love to Amani Oruwariye, and the cornerback felt it and appreciated the well-wishes. Oruwariye’s 2021 season came to an end on Christmas day when the Lions placed the third-year cornerback on injured reserve with a thumb injury. Fans immediately took to social media to wish Oruwariye a speedy recovery and thank him for a very good season. His six interceptions is good for third in the NFL and Oruwariye has been a beacon of reliability in coverage in a sea of constantly changing personnel around the secondary.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO