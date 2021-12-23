ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

$1.6 mil. worth of fire damage to former Virginia Governor Chuck Robb’s home

By Elise Kim
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmP5C_0dUsItdP00

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Damages estimate $1,625,000 for the two-alarm fire at former Governor and Senator of Virginia Chuck Robb’s house, which caught fire late Tuesday night.

Virginia secures $11.3 million to ease opioid crisis, hundreds of millions more to come

The house is located in the 600 block of Chain Bridge Road. The smoke alarms alerted occupants of the home to the fire, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s Twitter page.

No firefighters were injured while putting out the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation, according to FCFRD.

Originally tweeted by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue ( @ffxfirerescue ) on December 23, 2021 .

The rescue department wants to remind the public that working fire alarms save lives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

State Veterinarian: Santa’s reindeer approved for entry into Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – With just days to go before Santa’s global task of delivering gifts, Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit for Santa to bring his herd of reindeer into Virginia on Friday […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

UPDATE: Suspect shoots himself after shooting four people at rest stop on I-81 near Winchester

UPDATE 4:55 p.m. —  As the investigation continues, Virginia State Police have said that the suspect Cesar Juarez Avila, 34-years-old, was involved in a domestic dispute when police said “several individuals” tried to step in to protect the women. At around 12:00 p.m. Frederick County Sheriff’s located the Chevrolet Malibu that had left the rest […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

D.C. Firefighter reunited with mother and twin babies he saved

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A District of Columbia firefighter was reunited with a mother and two twin babies he saved at the end of June 2020. Firefighter Paramedic Dan Lottes got to hug and play with the twin boys and see the mother on Wednesday, December 22, at a District firehouse. When Lottes was called to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
WJHL

Car chase leaves Virginia State Trooper in hospital, one arrested

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Douglas Johnson Jr., 31, of Maryland, has been arrested and charged with felony speed to elude on Thursday, said the Virginia State Police (VSP). Around 4:57 p.m., a VSP trooper was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 with its lights on when a Chevrolet Malibu hit the trooper’s car. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Robb
WJHL

Virginia authorities working to reduce holiday-related impaired driving with ‘Checkpoint Strikeforce’ campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia’s public education campaign and enforcement effort is underway as Gov. Ralph Northam joins other officials and law enforcement officers to deter drunk driving during the holiday season. According to a statement released by Northam’s office on Tuesday, Dec. 21, the “Checkpoint Strikeforce” campaign combines law enforcement with research-based messaging to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Business owners reflect on Gray strip mall fire one year later

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year ago, a strip mall in the heart of the Gray community caught fire, destroying three businesses. The fire happened at a building that once housed the Sit-N-Bull restaurant along Gray Station Road near Gray Elementary. The fire spread to three vehicles and also melted siding on a nearby building. […]
GRAY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Virginia#Mil#Home#Fcfrd#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Santa Claus helps Greeneville Fire Department carry on decades-long tradition

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Greeneville residents can recall the fire department delivering Christmas treats as early as 1955. “That’s unconfirmed,” Greeneville Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Price said, “but we know at least 60 years we’ve been doing this.” At least 60 years of spreading joy to their community. “It’s amazing that it has […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

WJHL

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy