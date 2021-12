Chief Garcia, members of the command staff, and Tactical Support Division could not do their annual visit to Children’s Health Pediatric Hospital due to the pandemic. For the second year, they decided to surprise the kids with a parade outside the hospital. The kids were able to view the parade from their windows or a viewing room where it was streamed live. Participating in the parade were officers on their motorcycles, officers from the Mounted Unit on horses, SWAT officers driving their Armored Personal Carriers, and marked squad cars.

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO