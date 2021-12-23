ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite 12.22.21 Review

By Kevin Pantoja
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecember 22nd, 2021 | Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. I always like themed editions of Dynamite. Adam Cole (5-0) vs. Orange Cassidy (20-4-1) Man, I am happy that Cassidy is done with the Matt Hardy feud. This match has been teased for a while and finally getting it to open...

Becky Lynch Appearing on Tonight’s TMZ Christmas Special

Becky Lynch’s appearance on TMZ’s Christmas special will air tonight. As previously noted, Lynch is set for the Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”. The show...
AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Holiday Bash

Wednesday’s live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.59% from last week’s Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers. Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
Memphis Wrestling (2.9.1980) Review

-Originally aired February 9, 1980. -Your hosts are Lance Russell and Dave Brown. Lance pledges that “we have a dandy this week.” So I guess Adrian Street is on the card. -Lucas comes out with a flurry of offense, driving knees into the shoulder and the chin. Lucas boots Ralph as Dave nonchalantly declares Lucas “the favorite” for this match. Audience member shouts something inaudible that gets an appreciative laugh from the audience and the commentators as Lucas applies a sleeper on Ralph for the win. Lucas leaves the ring without waking up the jobber, leaving the referee to do it, and a few fans pick up on that and boo babyface Lucas on his way out.
Mike Bennett Reportedly Returning To Impact Wrestling Soon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mike Bennett is likely to sign with Impact Wrestling, and possibly Maria Kanellis as well. Both have worked for Impact in the past and are currently free agents after their ROH deals ended. Bennett pulled out of an independent date next month, with the company saying it was due to a schedule conflict with Impact tapings.
AEW Revolution PPV Nearly Sold Out, Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

– The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event takes place on March 6th from Orlando, FL at the Addition Arena. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show is nearly sold out after the first day of ticket sales. The promotion released 6,577 tickets with the building having an...
Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 12.25.21

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina. Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Ricky Starks. It’s a Christmas special and this week will be headlined by a pretty big title match. The show’s main event will feature TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Cody Rhodes, who is looking to become the first three time TNT Champion. Other than that, Hook has his second televised match, which should be interesting. Let’s get to it.
Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
Roman Reigns, Big E Among Top Names Pulled From WWE Holiday Tour

WWE started their Holiday Tour on Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida, but major changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Roman Reigns will not take part in the advertised main event in Tampa as he was originally slated to team up with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Sir Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Now, McIntyre and Sheamus are now challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the show.
Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.
Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: ‘Merry COVID Christmas!’

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.
Kevin’s Top 500 Matches Of The 2010s (#160 – 151)

160. Hirooki Goto vs. Tomohiro Ishii – NJPW G1 Climax 25 8/9/15. Since I began watching New Japan Pro Wrestling, two guys that are almost always a guarantee for a good to great match are Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii. So when I looked at the G1 Climax schedule and saw they were going to main event a show in the Korakuen Hall, I was stoked. They went out and, for 17:11, showed that they belonged in a top spot with one intense battle. I really enjoyed their chemistry together as things just clicked between them. Ishii is one of my favorite sellers in all of wrestling, which he got to showcase here. Goto, the reigning IWGP Intercontinental Champion and with a win over IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, looked to have a ton of confidence. While both men are versatile enough to work different styles, they went strong style here, which is their strong suit. The action was stiff, the crowd was hot, the exchanges were great and the near falls were believable. There were multiple times where I noticed my jaw was hanging because they just went so hard. Goto won in yet another performance that proves he deserves a higher spot in New Japan. I believe I underrated this the first time around.
AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk ‘Ducking’ Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
