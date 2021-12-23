ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Christmas Day On JP Roofing FAN N’ATION (DECEMBER 25)

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Check out what’s coming up on our next show CHRISTMAS DAY 12/25 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:. -It’s a Fan N’ATion Christmas, and Pittsburgh Santa makes...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hello Magazine

Escape to the Chateau fans 'sad' following Christmas special - details

Escape to the Chateau fans were left feeling "sad" on Sunday evening following the Channel 4 programme's Christmas special episode. The show, which is on its eighth series, saw Dick and Angel Strawbridge round off the season with a festive edition – but many were devastated to see the show come to an end for another year.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Feeling lucky to be alive this Christmas

Following a traumatic festive period last year, Katy Meldrum feels fortunate to be having a proper family Christmas. Her husband Graham spent last Christmas isolated in a bedroom with Covid, opening presents and eating dinner on his own at their Leicestershire home. Things went from bad to worse when Graham...
WORLD
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | December 19th, 2021 | A Very Barry (Manilow) Christmas

Dean starts the show off by talking with Barry Manilow. Manilow talks about his unexpected success, an unexpected friendship, and his “A Very Barry Christmas Tour,” which includes stops at the Chicago Theatre on Dec 19-21, 2021. Dr. Kevin Most talks about the highly contagious omicron variant, including what you can do to protect yourself. Klaus Lotter and Lauren Rullo of Weber Grills share their favorite food gifts for the foodie in your life, including grilling classes. Plus, Dean shares his A-List interviews with the cast of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Independent

Drake hands out cash to Toronto residents on Christmas Day

Drake handed out stacks of cash to Toronto residents while driving around the Canadian city on Christmas day.According to a video posted on social media, the Certified Lover Boy rapper can be seen riding in the backseat of a Maybach, handing out cash to random people on Saturday (25 December).In the video, a woman could be heard saying: “Oh my god, this is crazy,” while another man said: “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.” Drake replied to them: “You already know.”It is unknown how much cash the 35-year-old gave out. Fans, however, are appreciating Drake for...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Times Recorder

December brings short days, long nights and Christmas

December is a month of short days and long nights.   Our earliest sunset was 5:03 p.m. on Dec. 2 and that early time continues until Dec. 14. Then the sunsets will inch along a minute at a time and, by the end of December, we will have gained nine minutes of afternoon daylight. However, sunrise...
FESTIVAL
cbslocal.com

Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy