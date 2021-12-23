ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tag Team Title Match Announced For GCW Die 4 This

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Briscoes will defend the GCW Tag Team Championships at the company’s Die 4 This show on New Year’s Day. GCW has announced...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Day One Title Match May Be Off

That could be a problem. We are just over a week away from WWE Day One and the card is mostly set. This is a new concept for WWE, as the show is running on the very first day of the year. As a result, WWE is going to want to present the best show possible, but it seems that one of their announced title matches might not be happening, though it could be for a few reasons.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Appearing on Tonight’s TMZ Christmas Special

Becky Lynch’s appearance on TMZ’s Christmas special will air tonight. As previously noted, Lynch is set for the Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! described as “celebrities hash out their top stories of 2021 for a light-hearted look back at the year that was.”. The show...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
411mania.com

More Details On COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE This Week

As we previously reported, the WWE suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 this week, with several talents and staff testing positive. At the time, others had been feeling ill but were waiting for their test results. The company also suffered a setback when they were forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation. The spread of the Omicron variant has led to issues for everyone, including the NBA, NFL and NHL.
NFL
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Drew McIntyre makes a shocking choice

Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Mansoor. Fairly short and boring match, with Angel winning after his Wing Clipper. - Intercontinental Title Contendership Gauntlet match: Angel vs Eric. Definitely more challenging and longer than the previous one, but with the same ending. Wing Clipper and all at home. The...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic City#Fite Tv#Combat#Tag Team Title Match#Briscoes#Ppv#Gcw Tag Title Match
411mania.com

Britt Baker Comments on WWE Editing Her Out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames

– As previously reported about a year back, WWE edited out Britt Baker’s famous meme-worthy cameo that showed her in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. The footage that showed her during the match has been edited out of the broadcast for the streaming archived version of the show. Now, it appears Britt Baker has reacted to the edit in response to a fan comment on her official Instagram Story (see the screenshot below).
WWE
411mania.com

GCW Announces Atlanta Debut For March

GCW is set to make their debut in Atlanta in March. The company announced on Friday that they will host a show at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th, as you can see below. Ticket information is set to be revealed soon.
WWE
411mania.com

Mike Bennett Reportedly Returning To Impact Wrestling Soon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mike Bennett is likely to sign with Impact Wrestling, and possibly Maria Kanellis as well. Both have worked for Impact in the past and are currently free agents after their ROH deals ended. Bennett pulled out of an independent date next month, with the company saying it was due to a schedule conflict with Impact tapings.
NFL
PWMania

Roman Reigns, Big E Among Top Names Pulled From WWE Holiday Tour

WWE started their Holiday Tour on Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida, but major changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Roman Reigns will not take part in the advertised main event in Tampa as he was originally slated to team up with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Sir Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. Now, McIntyre and Sheamus are now challenging The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at the show.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

Gresham vs. 2 Cold Scorpio ROH title match set for GCW Say You Will

An ROH World Championship match has been announced for GCW Say You Will. Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH title against 2 Cold Scorpio in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, January 15. The show will stream live on FITE TV. Scorpio, 56, has worked a number of dates for GCW...
WWE
411mania.com

Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments:. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced the Miracle on 34th Street Fight and the related set-up promo. * Jamie Noble and Petey...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 12.26.21: Drew McIntyre Takes on Sheamus, More

WWE held a live event in Tampa, Florida on Sunday night featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight and more. As Wrestling Inc notes, the original main event of a six-man tag match was changed due to Roman Reigns not being at the arena. You can see the results below:
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Reacts to Missing House Show: ‘Merry COVID Christmas!’

Seth Rollins took to social media to comment on his missing tonight’s WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday after the New York City show changed its main event from a Fatal Four-Way for the WWE Championship to a steel cage match between Edge and Kevin Owens.
WWE
Wrestling World

Ric Flair pays tribute to Kevin Owens

During his WWE career, Kevin Owens won the NXT Championship once, the Universal Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship twice and the United States Championship three times. Previously, he had taken the satisfaction of winning numerous titles in several independent federations such as Ring of Honor, Combat Zone Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: MJF Taking Some Me Time Due to CM Punk ‘Ducking’ Him, Miro Turns 36

– MJF is sick and tired of CM Punk ducking him. As a result, he decided to take some “me time” at a tropical resort, which he posted about on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, “Got sick of CM ducking me like a coward. Decided I needed some me time. #Betterthanyou” You can check out his tweet below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy