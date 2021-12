If you still have money in your flexible spending account, be aware that you may have only another week or so to spend it. Congressional action loosened FSA rules for 2020 and 2021 as a way to give workers more time to spend unused funds, yet many companies did not adopt the temporary changes. This means you could face a Dec. 31 deadline to use any remaining money or lose it.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO