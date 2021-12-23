ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common’s breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about ‘black-ish’, & more

Cover picture for the articleAfter Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL’S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. “I was very disappointed,” she said or Common,...

