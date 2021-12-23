Kate Winslet saw her pal Leonardo DiCaprio for first time in three years and “couldn’t stop crying”

Kate Winslet has had one of the most celebrated careers in movies, winning an Academy Award in 2008 and being nominated several more times. While she's switched gears to TV with the limited series Mare of Easttown (where she was recently nominated for a Golden Globe), her role as Rose in Titanic is still one of the most iconic in one of the biggest movies of all time and among the most notable roles on her lengthy resume. In fact, Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s roles in the cultural phenomenon would catapult their careers, and years later the two are still connected. Winslet recently revealed that she had an emotional reunion with DiCaprio after not seeing him for some time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO