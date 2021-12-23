Top Christmas movies in every state in America

Trevor Donovan, an actor who usually appears in one Christmas film a year, appeared in two in recent weeks: Hallmark Channel's Nantucket Noel and GAC Family's Jingle Bell Princess. That's because Bill Abbott, the ousted former head of Hallmark, has been signing some of his former network's stars for GAC series and Christmas moves. He recently signed Hallmark star Danica McKeller to an exclusive contract. “We’re not actively going out and poaching from Hallmark,” Abbott says. More often than not, he says, he was the one being approached by Hallmark actors. “We have many more talent approaching us than we have movies to put them in," he says. But Donovan's agent says "it was definitely confusing doing two Christmas movies," so Donovan has signed on to do GAC Family films exclusively.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO