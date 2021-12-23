ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Christmas movies in every state in America

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the Omicron variant, it’s another year of couch potato-ing and Christmas movies. And oh, will there be Christmas movies. We’ve got "The Nutcracker," "Jingle All the Way," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Christmas in Connecticut" all on queue. Never mind the fact...

