ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Watch: Video shows semis colliding, bursting into flames in Wisconsin pile-up

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SUxx_0dUsGRl500

Above video courtesy Gregory Morozov

OSSEO, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a large stretch of a Wisconsin interstate Thursday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions from the morning’s freezing rain along Interstate 94 on the state’s western side could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicated more than 100 vehicles were involved in the pile-up but the State Patrol says the number was closer to 40.

‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy

One man was able to capture footage, seen in the video player above, seconds before a semi-truck appears to collide with a vehicle causing a burst of flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZE3a_0dUsGRl500
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBnDT_0dUsGRl500
    Wisconsin State Patrol
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsqZh_0dUsGRl500
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0un5Vx_0dUsGRl500
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5pU0_0dUsGRl500
    I-94 crash (Georgy Morozov)

Videos circulating on social media show multiple semi-trailers that have crashed or are in the ditch, as well as a vehicle on fire.

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton, about 130 miles west of Minneapolis, and caught fire with two cars underneath it. Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. No fatalities have been reported and all other reported injuries appear non-life-threatening, according to the State Patrol. As of Thursday evening, a stretch of roughly 30 miles of I-94 remains closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osseo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Hixton, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Semis#Weather#Traffic Accident#Wfrv#The State Patrol#The Associated Press
WWLP

Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — Joseph Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida was extradited to Vermont on Thursday. He is set to be arraigned next week for the fatal shooting of a Bostonian in Vermont in 2019. Authorities say Piri is the prime suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old trucker Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WWLP

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man’s parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy