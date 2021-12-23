ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police receive 59 new troopers after graduation

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaZ69_0dUsGQsM00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 50 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey on Thursday, the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that the 59 graduated cadets that represent the 162 nd graduating cadet class were also assigned to their stations.

For the first time since December 2019, the ceremony was held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg in front of a limited amount of family members. The ceremony was also able to be viewed on the academy Facebook page and Youtube channel.

Troopers: Pet owners could face charges if animals are not cared for

“All of the men and women we celebrated today obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” Colonel Evanchick said. “The long-standing tradition of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them. May they all uphold the service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty of the force.”

Numerous cadets received awards and recognition:

  • The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications- Matthew J. Condrad .
  • The Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership- Jeremy J. Seabridge .
  • The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests- Timothy J. Shields .
  • The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class- Melvin L. Eby III.
  • The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training- Christopher A. Cashin .
  • The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course- Matthew J. Condrad.

The graduates have been assigned to the following stations:

Troop A, Greensbur g
Joseph V. Churner

Troop B, Belle Vernon
Jessica M. Bishop
Matthew V. Ferraro
Cody R. Stemrich
Jason M. Stover
Ally N. Wilson

Troop B, Uniontown
Brian F. Beauchemin
Shane T. Dorner
Gabriel B. Gresko
Christopher R. Keffer
Joshua Keiper
John W. Lance
Joshua E. Pavlosky
James A. Pierce II
Jacob D. Richards
Jeffrey J. Schlasta

Troop B, Pittsburgh
William O. Alua
Nathan D. Bartel

Troop B, Waynesburg
Chase W. Colucci
Cody H. Karaman

Troop C, Lewis Run
Brandon J. Long
Kevin M. Shaffer

Troop C, Punxsutawney
Alexis J. Stitt
Alexander S. Watters

Troop C, Ridgway
Brandt M. Beck

Troop D, Kittanning
Christian M. Kovach
Erica Nearhoof
Darryl G. Webb Jr

Troop E, Corry
Dane S. Barker

Troop E, Erie
Matthew R. Wier

Troop E, Girard
Trevor J. Gallo
Ryan M. Northcott

Troop F, Coudersport
Melvin L. Eby III
Bryce A. Reichenbach

Troop F, Stonington
Jeffrey A. Brown

Troop H, Chambersburg
Shane E. Clark
Morgan E. Kaschak
Gregory J. Monaghan
Timothy J. Shields

Troop H, Harrisburg
Matthew J. Condrad
Michael T. Frick

Troop J, Avondale
Jeffrey F. Beach
Christopher A. Cashin

Troop J, Lancaster
George F. Puma

Troop J, York
Alecia I. Rohrer

Troop K, Philadelphia
Nathanael Fre
Nicholas T. Fusco
Lucas P. Metzger
Anthony J. Pickens
Andrew Tsai

Troop K, Skippack
Rebecca L. Lengvarsky
Kole S. Rodrigues

Troop P, Laporte
Brad M. Kalinowski
Jeremy J. Seabridge

Troop P, Towanda
Brett M. Cohen
Alexander K. Gushka
Craig P. Kalinoski Jr.
Steven S. Marianelli
Matthew J. Mondak

For more information about Pennsylvania State Police visit their website.

