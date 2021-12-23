State police receive 59 new troopers after graduation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 50 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey on Thursday, the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police announced.
Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that the 59 graduated cadets that represent the 162 nd graduating cadet class were also assigned to their stations.
For the first time since December 2019, the ceremony was held at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg in front of a limited amount of family members. The ceremony was also able to be viewed on the academy Facebook page and Youtube channel.
“All of the men and women we celebrated today obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” Colonel Evanchick said. “The long-standing tradition of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them. May they all uphold the service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty of the force.”
Numerous cadets received awards and recognition:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications- Matthew J. Condrad .
- The Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership- Jeremy J. Seabridge .
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests- Timothy J. Shields .
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class- Melvin L. Eby III.
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training- Christopher A. Cashin .
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course- Matthew J. Condrad.
The graduates have been assigned to the following stations:
Troop A, Greensbur g
Joseph V. Churner
Troop B, Belle Vernon
Jessica M. Bishop
Matthew V. Ferraro
Cody R. Stemrich
Jason M. Stover
Ally N. Wilson
Troop B, Uniontown
Brian F. Beauchemin
Shane T. Dorner
Gabriel B. Gresko
Christopher R. Keffer
Joshua Keiper
John W. Lance
Joshua E. Pavlosky
James A. Pierce II
Jacob D. Richards
Jeffrey J. Schlasta
Troop B, Pittsburgh
William O. Alua
Nathan D. Bartel
Troop B, Waynesburg
Chase W. Colucci
Cody H. Karaman
Troop C, Lewis Run
Brandon J. Long
Kevin M. Shaffer
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Alexis J. Stitt
Alexander S. Watters
Troop C, Ridgway
Brandt M. Beck
Troop D, Kittanning
Christian M. Kovach
Erica Nearhoof
Darryl G. Webb Jr
Troop E, Corry
Dane S. Barker
Troop E, Erie
Matthew R. Wier
Troop E, Girard
Trevor J. Gallo
Ryan M. Northcott
Troop F, Coudersport
Melvin L. Eby III
Bryce A. Reichenbach
Troop F, Stonington
Jeffrey A. Brown
Troop H, Chambersburg
Shane E. Clark
Morgan E. Kaschak
Gregory J. Monaghan
Timothy J. Shields
Troop H, Harrisburg
Matthew J. Condrad
Michael T. Frick
Troop J, Avondale
Jeffrey F. Beach
Christopher A. Cashin
Troop J, Lancaster
George F. Puma
Troop J, York
Alecia I. Rohrer
Troop K, Philadelphia
Nathanael Fre
Nicholas T. Fusco
Lucas P. Metzger
Anthony J. Pickens
Andrew Tsai
Troop K, Skippack
Rebecca L. Lengvarsky
Kole S. Rodrigues
Troop P, Laporte
Brad M. Kalinowski
Jeremy J. Seabridge
Troop P, Towanda
Brett M. Cohen
Alexander K. Gushka
Craig P. Kalinoski Jr.
Steven S. Marianelli
Matthew J. Mondak
For more information about Pennsylvania State Police visit their website.
