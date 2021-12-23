ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri football players react to Armed Forces Bowl loss, Bazelak's transfer, NFL draft declarations

By Gabriela Velasquez, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
After Wednesday night's heartbreaking, last-minute Armed Forces Bowl loss, Missouri fans had plenty to say on social media. But fans weren't the only ones who took to Twitter to voice their thoughts as the 2021 season concluded.

Quarterback Brady Cook, the bowl's breakout star for Missouri, earned his fair share of praise from his teammates.

Missouri football players look toward 2022 season

After the game, he responded to Mizzou's highest-rated recruit for 2022, five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, giving fans a possible glimpse at what next season could look like.

Senior punter Grant McKinniss, who transferred to Mizzou from Kentucky, expressed gratitude to everyone who helped him on his journey.

And underclassmen anticipated the future.

Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak enters the transfer portal

Connor Bazelak, Missouri's starting quarterback for much of this season, announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Thursday.

His teammates were quick to respond with well-wishes for their team captain.

Michael Maietti declares for the NFL Draft, former TE Daniel Parker Jr. heading to Oklahoma

Bazelak wasn't the only Tiger to make big moves on Thursday. Third-team All-American Michael Maietti declared for the NFL Draft ...

... while former Missouri tight end Daniel Parker Jr., who entered the transfer portal earlier this season, revealed his destination: Oklahoma.

Community Policy