ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut labs working to keep up with COVID testing demand

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42h1su_0dUsGLhx00

Labs across Connecticut are working overtime to keep up with the demand of so many people getting COVID-19 tests before the holidays.

Jackson Lab in Farmington is one of a handful of Connecticut labs processing a crush of COVID-19 tests.

Richard Lussier is Jackson's clinical genomics director. He says they processed about 1,500 tests Wednesday. They're still turning tests around within 24 hours.

To keep up, Jackson is re-assigning technicians and extending hours. Soon, testing will happen seven days a week.

"We are looking to hire additional staff so that we can bolster our capacity, but we're nowhere near where we were a year ago," said Lussier.

At Yale New Haven Health System, they're processing about 40,000 tests a week.

At the state lab in Rocky Hill, they're also busy sequencing tests for the Omicron variant.

The lines to get a test may be long, but in many cases, you can still get the results by Christmas.

To get those results back fast, Jackson Lab will be working on Christmas Eve. They do get Christmas Day off, then it's right back to work on Sunday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Farmington, CT
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Jackson Lab#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy