Number of attendees test positive for COVID-19 after Lamont holiday party

A small number of attendees at Gov. Ned Lamont's holiday party in Greenwich have since tested positive for COVID-19.

The party was held on Dec. 11, and everyone there was vaccinated and tested.

Both Lamont and his wife Annie have regularly tested negative since then.

The governor's director of communications said in a statement, "The Lamonts held their annual holiday gathering at their private residence on December 11. In order to attend all guests were required to provide proof of full vaccination and present a negative test result for COVID-19. In the week that followed, the Lamonts were informed that a small number of attendees had tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor and First Lady test regularly and have tested negative in each instance since the event."