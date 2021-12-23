ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Number of attendees test positive for COVID-19 after Lamont holiday party

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kpx6f_0dUsGKpE00

A small number of attendees at Gov. Ned Lamont's holiday party in Greenwich have since tested positive for COVID-19.

The party was held on Dec. 11, and everyone there was vaccinated and tested.

Both Lamont and his wife Annie have regularly tested negative since then.

The governor's director of communications said in a statement, "The Lamonts held their annual holiday gathering at their private residence on December 11. In order to attend all guests were required to provide proof of full vaccination and present a negative test result for COVID-19. In the week that followed, the Lamonts were informed that a small number of attendees had tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor and First Lady test regularly and have tested negative in each instance since the event."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, NY
Greenwich, NY
Health
Greenwich, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lamonts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy