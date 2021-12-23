TSA agent saves choking infant at Newark Liberty International Airport
A quick-thinking Transportation Security Administration agent is being hailed a hero for saving an infant’s life.
Cecilia Morales leaped into action at Newark Liberty International Airport after a mother noticed her 2-month-old baby wasn’t breathing.
Morales can be seen jumping over the conveyer belt at security and performing the infant Heimlich maneuver on the child.
Morales is a trained EMT with 10 years of experience.
The mother and the baby are expected to be OK.
